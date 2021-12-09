After years of playing second fiddle to OnePlus in the software update department, Samsung recently kicked things up into high gear in hopes of cementing its authority as the number-one smartphone manufacturer. And indeed, the company has gotten a lot of attentuion for upgrading phones like the Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, and Z Flip3 to Android 12 faster than any other OEM out there (except Google, of course). That rapid pace applies to development on the older Galaxy S10 and Note10, as well, and this week we're seeing both phones pick up their second One UI 4 beta release in South Korea.

The new beta update arrives just about a week after the initial beta launch for the S10 and Note10. It promises to fix several issues affecting the devices, including stuttering problems when scrolling apps or playing videos, absent background blur in apps, and the edge panel not working (as per XDA-Developers). However, as with the previous beta, this one is not without flaws. For example, an issue has been spotted that causes users to lose photo gallery visibility in Dual Messenger environments; initializing Dual Messenger and rebooting should offer a temporary fix. That said, it’s still a beta, so don’t be surprised if more issues surface.

If you’re already running the first beta software, you should receive the OTA for the second one soon, or you can navigate to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install and check for it. While the second beta is being rolled out to models in South Korea, Samsung has also just launched the One UI 4 beta program for the Snapdragon-toting Galaxy S10 and Note10 phones in the US. The entire Galaxy S10 lineup (the S10e, the regular S10, and the S10+), as well as the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, will be getting the update, and interested users can sign up for the program on the Samsung Members app.

