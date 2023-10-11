Source: Apple Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $89 $129 Save $40 The Apple AirPods are well-recognized as the perfect companion for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. In the Apple ecosystem, they offer several conveniences like call handoff, in-ear detection, and Adaptive EQ. The second-gen AirPods are selling for $89 after a big Prime Day discount. $89 at Amazon

Android lover or not, the market for earbuds doesn’t discriminate, offering plenty of choice at every price point. One noteworthy outlier are Apple AirPods, which are best paired with an iPhone, Mac, or iPad but also work with Android. They usually sell for a premium, with the second-generation AirPods retailing around $130. However, the model has been replaced by the third-gen and now sees regular discounts. October Prime Day knock the price down again to $89, netting you $40 in savings if you’re looking for an immediate replacement for older AirPods or just a new pair of earbuds.

Why should you get the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)?

AirPods offer several features to customers already locked into the Apple ecosystem. The second-gen model on sale for Prime Day boasts 24 hours of battery life, an ear tip-free design with stems for a secure fit and great sound. They feature in-ear detection to pause music automatically when you take the earbuds out of your ears and allow automatic call switching between your Apple devices.

Pair the AirPods with an Android device, and you’re in for a different experience lacking many of these features. You lose conveniences like in-ear detection support, Adaptive EQ, device switching, and Spatial Audio (on supported models). It undeniably takes away from the experience, but the AirPods offer decent sound quality, too. That alone is a good enough reason to pick these up.

If you have Apple gear and need a pair of earbuds made specifically to pair with that, the AirPods are the only pair to go for. Their feature set and proven reliability are hard to pass up at $89 after a 31% discount. If you want something for Android or Windows, though, there are loads of great deals on headphones and earbuds still going strong this Prime Day.