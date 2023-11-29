Smart displays can do a lot, but even in the busiest households, they tend to sit unused for long stretches of time. You can opt to have most displays show various clock faces or famous artworks while they're idle, but personally, I think the best way to use these screens in their downtime is as digital photo frames.

I’ve been using Google Photos for nearly a decade, though, and my digital photo library’s gotten bloated. Narrowing down which photos to add can be daunting. But rather than giving up and letting Google's algorithms choose which photos to show on my various connected displays, I take a different approach — one that I think makes the digital photo frame aspect of the smart display experience much more fulfilling.

Rotating seasonal photo albums

Google Photos has a few different options for displaying your pictures on connected displays. You can choose to make auto-updating albums of specific people and pets, show photos you’ve marked as favorites, have Google pick what it thinks are your “recent highlights,” or use albums you’ve created manually. For my setup, I use the latter.

I’ve got a set of six albums I rotate out on my Google Photos-connected screens throughout the year, one for every two months: January/February on through to November/December. Each album is full of photos taken during its designated months over the years. I share these albums with my partner; the idea is that we both add our favorite photos from each two-month period each year on an ongoing basis.

We’ve been doing this for years now, and we’ve even scanned in older prints — embarrassing childhood Christmas pictures, old family photos — so each of our shared albums is hundreds of photos deep, spanning from before we were born to as recent as today. We swap these albums out on a regular basis: on the first day of March, we change our displays from the January/February album to the March/April one, and so on.

Rolling over to a new album is always a pleasure, resurfacing memories we might not have seen for the better part of a year and sprucing up our space with a fresh set of visuals (we’ve got quite a few screens around the house that show Google Photos slideshows — a real hazard of the trade).

I haven’t been able to find documentation that spells it out, but anecdotally, it does seem like Google Photos’ default photo frame options try to select seasonally appropriate pictures — showing more photos of winter holiday celebrations in December, for example. But software is, naturally, not as good at picking out which photos are important to us as we ourselves are, and manually choosing which images show up around the house just feels more satisfying.

Working with the time constraints of each album is a weird kind of fun, too. Halloween and New Year’s Eve each fall on the last day for their respective albums, so photos taken on those occasions won’t show up on our screens until the following year — long enough, in my experience, to forget about many of them, making them all the more fun to rediscover months down the line.

Try it yourself!

If you’re interested in trying out something similar in your own home, it’s not hard to set up. Start by creating a set of seasonal albums. Personally, I like having six two-month albums, but you could make yours cover shorter or longer stretches of time — one album for each month, for example, or one album for each season.

Add photos to each album that you’d like to see during that period of time, and swap the albums out on your displays as needed. You’ll need to remember to manually add your favorite photos to the appropriate albums throughout the year, but to me, that’s part of the fun.

If you live with anybody who might care to participate, you can share these albums with them; any photos they add will also show up on the connected displays in your home. My partner and I have a great time with this, but you could just as easily do something similar with roommates, or older kids. And while I’ve been talking about Google Photos this whole time, you could rig up something similar using Amazon Photos with Alexa-connected displays, too.

It’s more legwork than letting your smart display show you whatever it feels like, but using seasonal photo albums this way is still pretty low-effort; the hardest part is swapping out the albums throughout the year, and for me, that process takes a couple of minutes every other month. If this sounds up your alley, give it a shot — the holiday season is a great time to start.