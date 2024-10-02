Key Takeaways Gemini app (version 1.0.668480831) now allows users to share images directly from any Android app.

Users can now search or ask questions about images shared from other apps without needing to manually open the Gemini app.

The Gemini app update is now rolling out on the Google Play Store.

Gemini has been a major focus for Google throughout 2024, and the company isn't slowing down on improving it. The company recently rolled out Gemini Live for free to all Android phones and continues to optimize it for select foldables. Now, Google is rolling out a new update to the Gemini app on Android that simplifies image searches by removing an unnecessary step.

As spotted by Android Authority, the latest Gemini app update (version 1.0.668480831) now allows users to share images directly from anywhere on Android. The app has gained support for Android's sharesheet functionality, so you can now share images to Gemini from any app, like WhatsApp or Google Photos, and then search or ask questions about that image.

Until now, you had to manually open the Gemini app and attach the image to start a search. But with this update, that extra step is no longer needed — you can now simply use the share option from any app to send the image directly to Gemini and start searching right away.

Close

In addition to the new share image option, Gemini also allows you to search directly from screenshots. Just trigger the Gemini shortcut — typically by holding the power button — and select Ask about this screen button. While this feature is convenient, the new share image option simplifies the process even further, making it quicker to search from any app or screen.

The Gemini app update with this functionality is now rolling out on the Google Play Store, so you should see it on your Android device soon. While there are still a few things Google Assistant handles better than Gemini, Google is steadily improving Gemini with updates like this, and it's only a matter of time before we forget about Google Assistant altogether.