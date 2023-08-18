In the ever-evolving world of web browsers, where competition among Firefox, Safari, Microsoft Edge, and others remains fierce, Google Chrome often emerges as a forerunner thanks to its firm grip on market share. To retain this position, the company keeps evolving the product and adds new features on a regular basis. Chrome's trajectory has shown a consistent push for sleeker design, streamlined operations, and now, furthering this legacy, the latest update introduces a significant change: a permanent side panel dedicated to Google Search.

As reported by 9to5Google, the update has been in the works since March 2022, and now with the rollout of Chrome 116, desktop users will experience a side panel offering consistent access to Google Search results. This panel, already a hub for Reading Lists, Bookmarks, and Journeys, will now present users with a default search field accompanied by a Lens shortcut. This feature facilitates the drag and upload of images or the selection of any page area. The user interface of this panel mimics the mobile Google Search experience, with an added bonus: a shortcut that opens search results in a new tab.

2 Images Close

Furthermore, users can continue to view the results list even while clicking on links, with each link opening in the current tab. However, if one opens a new tab, the side panel resets to the Reading List. The side panel also offers a pinning feature, allowing users to quickly access the search field via a "G" shortcut beside the address bar. Otherwise, one would have to navigate through the side panel's dropdown menu to reach the search option.

This release follows a series of enhancements Chrome has introduced in recent versions, such as the eye-catching redesign of the tab bar for Windows 11, which aligned with Microsoft's Mica effect for a more immersive interface. With Chrome 116 now in the stable release, Android 14 users also get to experience the new native system sheet.