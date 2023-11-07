Summary Google Home now offers an AI integration for its web script editor.

The new "help me script" feature allows users to create complex automations using natural prompts and generative AI, even without coding knowledge.

Users can customize and tweak the generated code in the script editor, and must have compatible smart devices for the automation to work. The AI functionality is currently only available on the web, not the mobile app.

Google Home's revamped app has only improved since its debut. Since the public preview in October 2022, Google has been taking in a lot of feedback and improved the app based on it. The company even introduced a Google Home script editor on the web to let you create more advanced home automation using YAML. But then, not everyone knows how to use the scripting language. So, the company announced AI integration for the web script editor in early October, allowing anyone to create complex automation. The generative AI integration is now launching as a part of a public preview.

A new "help me script" feature in Google Home's script editor on the web will let you use natural prompts and the power of generative AI to create new automations. This addition will be handy for users who want to build their own automation but don't have the required coding knowledge. In its announcement, Google highlights how you can use a prompt like "when the TV turns on after sunset, dim the living room lights and close the blinds" to create a personalized automation script to automatically control two smart home devices after a pre-defined condition is met.

Other suggestions highlighted by Google are as follows:

When I wake up in the morning, start the coffee maker, and play my favorite playlist

Lock the doors and turn on the lights when I go to bed

Use lights and TVs to make my house look occupied when I arm the security system

Send me a notification when the doorbell rings but nobody is home

Suggest an automation to keep the air fresh when I'm cooking

Run the vacuum on Tuesday and Friday when I'm away, and stop it when I arrive home

You must copy the generated code into Google Home's script editor, which can be verified before you build the automation. You are free to customize and tweak the generated code as required. Even if you know how to code but found yourself unwilling to write the script for building complex automations, you can use the generative AI in Google Home's script editor to make things easier and give you a head start.

It goes without saying that you must have the required (and compatible) smart devices for the generated automation to work. For now, you can only use generative AI to create Google Home automation scripts through the web. The functionality is not available on the mobile app.

Google is not adding support for new triggers and routines to Google Home as a part of today's update. The last upgrade arrived in late August with nine new starters and several actions.