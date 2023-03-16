Scrcpy (which is just “screen copy” for people who hate vowels) is a 5-year-old open-source application that allows you to mirror and control what’s on your Android screen on your big PC monitor. It supports copy/pasting data between devices, and even lets you use your computer’s keyboard and mouse to control your phone when linked up over USB. It’s useful for everyone from developers who want to test their apps, to gamers who just want to play their favorite Android game on a larger screen, and right now it's adding support for your phone's audio.

Released Sunday, Scrcpy 2.0 adds not only the long-absent ability to share audio to your computer but also the ability to select the video and audio codecs, with support for both H.265 and AV1.

With the new version audio support is enabled out of gate for all Android 11 devices and higher. If you’re running Android 12, then it will just work. For folks running Android 11, you’ll need to make sure your device is unlocked when you start the application order for the magic to happen. If you don’t want the app to capture audio, you can also disable it.

Unlike the video function, audio recording does require some buffering. The buffer size is set to 50ms within the app, but like other parts of Scrcpy, you can tweak both it and the latency as well as at the audio codec and bit rate (and you might need to) to fit your personal needs.

We’ve been covering Scrcpy for years, and the application most recently made the news last summer when its ability to record video in some applications such as password managers was restricted. While very capable, it also faces formidable competition from the likes of Microsoft with its own Phone Link PC-connectivity tool.

You can snag the latest version of Scrcpy on Github now.