Summary Google Messages reached a billion active RCS users in November and previewed new features like voice moods, Photomoji, and Screen Effects.

Screen Effects is now slowly making its way to the app and can be triggered by specific keywords like "I love you" or "Happy Valentine's Day," among others.

Some of the other features previewed in November, such as Profiles and custom bubbles, aren't widely available to Messages users yet.

Google Messages celebrated a significant milestone last year, announcing that the service has a billion active RCS users. To commemorate the occasion, the Messages team also offered a preview of some new features coming to Google's messaging app. A few of these have already made their way to Messages in some parts of the world, including voice moods, AI-powered Photomoji, reaction effects, animated emoji, etc. However, Screen Effects, also revealed in the November 2023 preview, weren't activated. It looks like Google is now slowly but surely making this available to Messages users.

Screen effects are triggered when there are specific keywords in your message, with examples including It's snowing, I love you, and more. During the launch, Google said there were more than 15 such effects available, encouraging users to find them all during the course of their conversations.

Source: Google

The Screen Effect for the phrase "love you" previewed by Google in November

The folks at 9to5Google have discovered two other phrases that trigger the onscreen effect — sounds good and Happy Valentine's Day. The former unleashes an array of thumbs-up icons from either side of the screen, with the Valentine's Day text revealing a series of hearts and a dove across the screen, which is also the screen effect for "love you". The site notes that the phrase it's snowing doesn't return an effect just yet.

The Screen Effect for "sounds good" (via 9to5Google)

Unfortunately, this rollout of Screen Effects in Messages appears to be quite limited right now, as I couldn't get it to work on the app. It's likely that this is a geography-based restriction, though our US-based news editor couldn't get it to work either. In any case, it's good to know that this feature has finally started to make it to at least some devices, with a wider rollout probably occurring in the days and weeks ahead.

Google is no stranger to some of these quirky onscreen effects. Back when Google Hangouts used to be a thing, the company rolled out a bunch of animated emoji Easter eggs for phrases like happy birthday, lmao, rofl, and several others.

Apart from screen effects, some other features previewed in November haven't become widely available yet. For instance, Profiles aren't live as of right now. This is designed to help other people identify you more easily, especially in group chats where participants may not have your contact information. Similarly, custom bubbles are absent, too, which lets users change the background color of each conversation from the three-dot overflow menu.