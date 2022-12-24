Scrcpy (that's "screen copy" to you and me) has always been a nifty tool for those who want to interact with and record clips from their Android device through the Android Debug Bridge protocol onto their desktop client of choice. But the latest update will be especially handy for those who own an Android 13 device and want to copy and paste text and images from it to and from their desktop.

Simply put, Android 13 changed how it signed off on access to a device's clipboard. Scrcpy had to change how it called for that access. The bug was first reported back in mid-September with a Pixel 6 Pro running QPR Beta 1 ()now out as the December Pixel Drop), so this fix has been weeks in the making, especially for the versatility of two-way copy and paste.

The whole update itself, though, took quite a bit longer with v1.24 coming out in April. Other items in the changelog (via XDA-Developers) include new menu shortcuts for Linux users, an update to the latest version of ADB platform tools for Windows, fixing how non-ASCII characters appear in the title bar of the window, and a few others.

We last covered scrcpy back in June of 2021 when it lost one of its sneakier features, the ability to mirror protected screens in apps with DRM or sensitive secure content like passcodes.

We still think it's worth a download, though, if not for streaming content between devices and apps in naughty ways you aren't supposed to.