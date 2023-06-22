The latest and greatest Chromebooks are just about to receive Google’s app streaming feature, which allows you to interact with apps from your phone on your ChromeOS machine. Not everyone has a supported device, though. That’s where tools like Microsoft Phone Link come in handy, but if you’d rather have a simpler solution, scrcpy (pronounced “screen copy”) does a great job. The command line tool has been updated to version 2.1, and it brings a few choice enhancements to the table.

The highlighting feature of the last big launch, scrcpy 2.0, was support for audio mirroring, allowing you to finally hear what’s happening on your phone right on your computer. The new release is expanding this feature with an audio-only mode plus the option to choose your device microphone as the audio source.

There is also a new command to go the reverse way, streaming only video and no audio. Further improvements include partial support for Android 14 and improved dynamic device folding behavior. This allows the app to react to “fold changed” events, which is useful for changing the window size when mirroring foldables.

There are countless more bug fixes and improvements for specific devices, like for the Honor Magic 5 Pro and more Honor phones, some Vivo handsets, and fixed support for the Nvidia Shield.

scrcpy v2.1 Changes since v2.0: Add --no-video to mirror audio only (#3978)

Add option to select the device microphone as audio source (#4044)

Rename --no-display to --no-playback (#4033)

Add --no-video-playback and --no-audio-playback (#4033)

Add --time-limit to automatically stop after a given delay (#3752, #4052)

Add option to change the audio output buffer size (#3793)

Add option to kill adb on close (#205, #2580, #4049)

Support dynamic device folding (#3960, #3979)

Use OpenGL 3.0+ on macOS to support trilinear filtering (#3895)

Add (partial) support for Android 14 (#3784, #4074, #4075)

Improve delay buffer estimation (2f9396e)

Fix --tcpip not working in some cases (669e9a8)

Fix audio support for Vivo phones (#3805, #3862)

Fix audio support for Honor phones (#4015)

Fix copy-paste on Honor Magic 5 Pro (#3885)

Fix audio capture starting on some Android 11+ devices (#3796)

Fix V4L2 regression (#3795)

Fix support of Nvidia Shield (#3801)

Fix .desktop files for Linux (#3817)

Fix error on device rotation while minimized on Windows (#3947)

Fix extra audio glitches on audio buffer underflow (#4045)

Automatically fix PTS for buggy device encoders (#4054)

Upgrade SDL to 2.28 in Windows releases (#3825)

Update developer documentation (#3811)

Various technical fixes

You can download scrypy from its Github page, with descriptions and multiple installation paths available for all major desktop operating systems. Just note that you will need to install ADB to get it to work.