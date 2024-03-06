Summary Scrcpy version 2.4 offers useful refinements like UHID input support, allowing for more non-standard characters.

Mouse controls are improved with rotating gesture controls.

There are also improvements for Android 15 compatibility, audio fixes, and clipboard enhancements.

With tools like Link to Windows or ChromeOS’s Phone Hub long available, scrcpy may not be the star of the show anymore. The ADB-based command-line tool allows you to remotely view and control your Android phone from your computer, but ever since Google nerfed its ability to view and record secure apps, it’s not as vital for many people as it used to be. The open-source program is nevertheless still actively developed and used by many people, and the latest update to version 2.4 adds some much-needed refinements.

The new version of the open-source tool, released this week, offers support for UHID keyboard input. While you’ve been able to enter text via a text injection method in the past, this route doesn’t work well with some languages that don’t exclusively rely on ASCII symbols. Scrcpy previously offered a workaround for this with an Android Open Accessory option, but the new UHID method works wirelessly. The reason why it’s still not the default option is that you have to manually set it up to match your keyboard layout.

The tool also gets support for UHID mouse input, which means that your mouse cursor is captured by the Android device and will be displayed as Android’s native cursor on the screen. On the input front, scrcpy additionally enhances its two-finger gesture support with a new Shift + click-and-move-up-or-down gesture that emulates tilting with two fingers. The tool already supports pinch to zoom with Ctrl + click-and-move. This allows for operations like rotating a map to match your preferences.

scrcpy v2.4 Changes since v2.3.1 Add UHID keyboard and mouse support

Simulate tilt multitouch by pressing Shift

Add rotation support for non-default display

Improve audio player

Adapt to display API changes in Android 15

Adapt audio workarounds to Android 14

Fix clipboard for IQOO devices on Android 14

Fix integer overflow for audio packet duration

Rework cleanup

Upgrade FFmpeg to 6.1.1 in Windows releases

Upgrade libusb to 1.0.27 in Windows releases

Various technical fixes

In addition to these user-facing improvements, scrcpy also gets ready for Android 15, which introduces some changes to the display API. At the same time, some audio workarounds had to be made to better support Android 14. Some people with iQOO devices experienced problems with the clipboard on the current Android release, which should be fixed with scrcpy 2.4.

You can download the tool from its Github page, where it’s available for your operating system in the Get the app section. Since it has a command-line interface, you may want to refer to Github for usage examples and an introduction to the most important commands, too.