Looking for more word games to play after the thrill of your daily Wordle? The classic board game Scrabble is now easier to play than ever with a new browser-based game (via Eurogamer) that you can play with friends and family or even strangers. April 13 was National Scrabble Day in the US, so the new web game was released then to celebrate.

Scrabble mobile games have been on smartphones for a long time, but they’ve had a surprisingly dramatic history. For example, Scrabble Go was released in 2020 but criticized by some players for its in-app purchases and overly bombastic design. Some particularly vocal players even started a petition for EA to take back the official license for the franchise after Scrabble Go's release. This new version isn’t a mobile app, though, and it’s browser-based, following the surprising success of simple web games like Wordle. You can play the game here.

This new online version can be played in solo mode against the computer if you wish. Or, you can play competitively against either random players or your own friends. Matches last between three and 45 minutes so that you can have a quick fix or a longer game. Your go will time out after 15 minutes of inactivity, though, so you need to keep playing.

I’ve played a little of the game myself, and it’s easy enough to set up. You can even start as a guest if you’d prefer that rather than creating an account. There are multiple languages, including English US, English UK, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, German, and French. Finding a game with a random online player has been easy while I've been playing, but that’s probably because there’s a lot of hype around it right now. Over time, it may become harder to find an online game.

The success of Wordle is likely why we're getting a browser-based version of Scrabble in the year 2022, but this is very much different, and it's near to the classic board game you'll know and love. If you want to move away from games like Words with Friends 2, or other such titles, this may be an interesting switch. If you're looking for more word games to play, read our selection of the best Wordle alternatives.

