Smartphones has revolutionized the way we communicate, but one persistent challenge remains: mobile text editing. Most of us have experienced the hassle of selecting text, struggling to place the cursor accurately, and trying not to invoke unwanted menus on our smartphones. However, ex-Googler Scott Jenson envisions a solution that could change the way we think about mobile text interactions.

In a detailed blog post shared via Mastodon, Jenson underscores the numerous challenges that users face when editing text on mobile devices. Whether it's the inadvertent tap that brings up an unintended menu or the cumbersome journey of cursor placement, the user experience has room for improvement. Although some might see these as small inconveniences, for people who rely heavily on their phones for crafting content, these challenges become significant.

Both Android and iOS have been aiming to bring desktop-style text editing features to mobile for years, but this has led to a clunky system filled with potential pitfalls at every turn. Even proficient users aren't immune to these challenges, as Jenson points out. The lack of command key equivalents for basic functions like cut, copy, and paste makes the process more tedious.

Jenson's main concern isn't the mere existence of these issues, but the fact that their solutions have been mostly superficial. While functionalities such as double-tap-and-drag or keyboard cursor gestures are handy, they don't get to the root of the problem: millions of mobile users are making tapping and selection errors daily.

The true essence of Jenson's critique, however, lies in his proposed solution: Eloquent. This new approach seeks to make the tap action entirely unambiguous. Eloquent aspires to always place the cursor with a tap, no matter where the user touches. Additionally, Jenson introduces the concept of a unified magnifier over the text cursor, providing users with a clearer context for their actions. Instead of relying solely on taps, the system would encourage users to drag the cursor, enabling more accurate text placements.

Enter the "drag press" — a gesture activated by pressing harder while dragging to select text more efficiently. Coupled with an improved, flattened menu for text options, the process becomes more intuitive and less error-prone. To make the transition smoother for users, Jenson's Eloquent system even ensures backward compatibility, retaining some of the actions users are accustomed to.

While the Eloquent system sounds promising, its implementation is another story. Mobile text editing, despite its glaring issues, is often seen as a "done deal." Over a decade of user conditioning makes it challenging to introduce drastic changes now.

The world of mobile text editing, as illustrated by Jenson, is far from perfect. As technology advances, it is imperative to revisit and refine fundamental functionalities. If Eloquent or similar systems see the light of day, the age-old problem of text editing on smartphones might finally find a satisfactory solution.