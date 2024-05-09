Shokz OpenMove $55 $80 Save $25 A great way to get into bone conduction headphones, these Shokz OpenMove deliver a great set of features at a relatively affordable price. You can now score a healthy discount, which drops them down to their lowest price yet. $55 at Amazon

While it's great to be able to listen to music in peace, sometimes, you don't want to or need to filter out all the noise, and instead need to be aware of your surroundings while enjoying your tunes. That's where bone conduction headphones come into play, offering an entirely new listening experience that doesn't require your ear to be blocked by buds or headphone cups.

And if you've been curious to try out bone conduction headphones, now's going to be a great time, with this deal on the Shokz OpenMove headphones, which are now 31% off for a limited time. These headphones offer great sound, a a sleek design, and most importantly are extremely comfortable, which is great for extended use.

What's great about the Shokz OpenMove headphones?

Source: SHOKZ

The most important part about bone conduction headphones is that they allow you to stay connected with the world while still getting important audio to your ear. These OpenMove models are lightweight thanks to their titanium build, and they offers a tight, yet comfortable fit, making them great for all kinds of activities.

You can use these for a workout or take them out for a light jog. Best of all, you're still going to get great sound despite the headphones not sticking into your ears. When it comes to battery life, you're looking at around six hours of use on a single charge. Of course, there's probably a part of you that isn't convinced about this technology.

But bone conduction technology has been around for some time and works well if you need audio without blocking your ear canals. You'll get a great signal thanks to the auditory beam vibrating directly to your cochlea. Now, this can be beneficial for a number of reasons, but the headphones can be great for some working situations, sports, and other scenarios.

While you can splurge on some of the best bone conduction headphones available, if this is your first time, it might be a better idea to try these out instead. You're still going to get a great experience, and it won't be a drain on your wallet. Grab these Shokz OpenMove headphones for cheap while you can, because this deal won't last long.