If you’re into staying active and keeping things convenient, Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 is worth a look. Starting at $300 and coming in a few different sizes, it’s an excellent pick for anyone who wants a smartwatch that does it all—fitness tracking, notifications, you name it. Basically, it’s the kind of tech that fits right into your day-to-day grind.

Right now, you can grab the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7 for $70 off, and trade in an old smartwatch for up to $200 in credit. That means you could snag this new wearable for as low as $129.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7?