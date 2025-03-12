Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro 8 / 10 $130 $250 Save $120 Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro pack cutting-edge AI features like interpreter mode and voice detection. With a dual-driver setup—10.5mm dynamic and 6.1mm planar—they deliver top-tier sound quality. Plus, the new stemmed design brings fresh swipe and pinch controls for an even smoother experience. $130 at Wooting

Everyone knows premium wireless earbuds deliver killer sound and unbeatable convenience, but they usually come with a hefty price tag. For once, though, the stars have aligned, and you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for just $130 over at Woot.

This is the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds, but there’s a catch—it won’t last long. Woot is running this deal for just two days or until stock runs out, whichever comes first. So, if you’re even thinking about it, don’t drag your feet.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are worth your money