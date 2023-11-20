Source: Google Google Pixel 8 Pro $50 $999 Save $949 Google's 2023 flagship, the Pixel 8 Pro, packs a super-bright 120Hz OLED panel, an improved Tensor G3 chip, and a boatload of AI features to make your life easier. $50 at Best Buy

Google has made all the right upgrades with the Pixel 8 Pro this year, making it one of the best Android phones to buy this Black Friday. We are already seeing some fantastic deals discounting Google's 2023 flagship phone by $200. Best Buy has an even better deal on the Pixel 8 Pro for the shopping season, which can let you score the phone for as low as $50.

Why this Black Friday deal on the Google Pixel 8 Pro is too good to miss

As a part of its Black Friday deal, Best Buy is taking $200 off the Pixel 8 Pro. What sweetens the deal is that you can score an additional $750 off by trading in your existing phone. This means you can get one of the best Android flagship phones to launch this year for just $50. You don't even have to activate a new line to get the offer, as Best Buy also sells the unlocked Pixel 8 Pro.

The trade-in value will depend on the phone you exchange. If you upgrade from the Pixel 7 Pro (128GB), Best Buy will give you an additional $250 off on your purchase. With the Pixel 6 Pro, that trade-in value drops to just $140. But remember, you get another $200 off, so the total discount comes to $340 on your purchase. Upgrading from the Pixel 6 Pro to the Pixel 8 Pro for around $660 is a stellar deal.

Best Buy's extended holiday return period has already kicked in, so you have until January 13 to return any products purchased from now through December 30. So, if you plan to gift the Pixel 8 Pro to a loved one this Christmas, but they don't like the phone, don't worry. You can always return it to get a refund.

The Pixel 8 Pro is not the fastest Android phone around. But it will win you over with its fantastic display, great displays, and clean Android experience. Google's phone will get even better once the December 2023 Feature Drop lands, as it will add several missing features, including Video Boost, enhanced Call Screen, and more. If you are not happy with your current phone and are eyeing the Pixel 8 Pro, this is the Black Friday deal you should not miss.