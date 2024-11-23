Beats Solo Buds 7 / 10 $50 $80 Save $30 The Beats Solo Buds might not have all the bells and whistles of other earbuds in the same price range, but they come with some clear perks. With 18 hours of battery life, they’re perfect for most users, and the compact charging case makes them easy to carry. Plus, they offer a comfortable fit, so you can enjoy long listening sessions without any discomfort. $50 at Amazon

The Beats Solo Buds are some of our top picks for budget-friendly earbuds, thanks to their comfy fit. And with Black Friday just around the corner, you can already grab a fantastic deal on them.

Amazon is slashing $30 off the price of these earbuds, dropping them to just $50 instead of the usual $80. This deal covers the Matte Black, Storm Gray, and Transparent Red versions, all hitting their lowest price since October's Prime Day.

Why the Beats Solo Buds are worth your money

The Beats Solo Buds have earned a spot on our best budget earbuds list for 2024, standing out as some of the most affordable Apple-designed earbuds available. With dual-layer drivers for richer audio, simple on-device controls, and built-in mics for hands-free calls, they pack a lot of value for the price.

The small size of the Beats Solo Buds is definitely a standout, but it’s the current price drop that really steals the show. Even with their small form, these earbuds deliver a solid 18-hour battery life, as we found in our review. However, the case doesn’t have its own battery, so you'll need to charge the buds directly via an outlet or another device. Apple’s case design is super compact, featuring a USB-C port for charging, making it one of their sleekest yet.

The Beats Solo Buds feature touch controls on the outside and easily pair with both Android and iOS devices. In addition to one-touch pairing, they come with laser-cut vents that boost audio quality while reducing pressure for extra comfort. While they don’t have active noise cancellation (ANC), that’s probably why they manage to pack so much battery life into a single charge.

If you want budget-friendly earbuds with the basics, the Beats Solo Buds are a solid deal at this discounted price.