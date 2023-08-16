Windscribe $70 $200 Save $130 For a limited time only, you get a 3-year subscription to Windscribe VPN for the same price you'd normally be able to get an annual one for. This deal is only good for a few more days, so don't miss out. $70 at Windscribe VPN

With so much of our lives being online these days, making sure that you are staying safe while online is even more important than ever before. One way to keep your information safe is by using a VPN, but there are a lot of options out there and not all of them are created equally. Windscribe has been around since 2015 as a trusted name in the space, and right now you can get a three-year subscription for just $70 at StackSocial. Normally, Windscribe charges $70 for a 12-month subscription, meaning you're getting an extra two years of free access.

VPNs can be used for a bunch of different tasks, including virtually changing your location, protecting your data while using an unsecured network, and much more. You can use them on your phones, computers, routers, and even gaming consoles, which means you can protect all of your devices without having to think too much about it.

Windscribe VPN has servers in over 69 countries, the company doesn't log any of your personal information, and you can set Static IPs to configure some of your more complex devices. It has all the standard security features you'd expect in a VPN app, like AES-256 encryption, split tunneling, and the ability to generate configuration files for OpenVPN, IKEv2, and WireGuard.

If you've been considering a VPN, this deal is one you won't want to miss out on.