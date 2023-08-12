Sometimes, staying active on Facebook during a busy day is difficult. If you schedule a Facebook post, it eases that burden. By planning ahead, you can prepare a photo, video, or text post in advance, then set a day and time for it to go live while you're away or taking care of something else. Just like that, you can free up time to go shopping or attend a meeting without neglecting one of your Facebook pages or groups. Your followers are happy, and you can catch up on the things you want or need to do offline.

Let's go step-by-step and learn how to schedule a post for Facebook pages and Facebook groups. It's easiest with one of the many excellent Android phones or an iPhone. You'll also need the Facebook app.

Schedule posts to Facebook pages

Scheduling posts to your Facebook page is simple. You can access nearly all the options of a regular post, such as photos, videos, check-ins, feelings, and more. If you want to learn how to post a GIF on Facebook, we have a guide that can help.

Live video can't be scheduled. You can create a live event at a future date, but you can't post a pre-recorded video as if it were live. You must be present for the livestream.

The mobile app makes scheduling a post to your Facebook page easy. Open the mobile app to get started.

Switch to your page's profile. Select the text box labeled What's on your mind. 2 Images Close Add photos, a video, text, and whatever else you want to the post. When you're happy with the post, choose the Next button in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close If you select the Post button, it goes out to followers immediately. Instead, open Scheduling options and change to Schedule for later. 2 Images Close At the bottom, you'll see options to post later today or tomorrow at Facebook's recommended times. If you want to customize the day and time of the post, choose the gray button below Schedule for later. Close Select a day from a calendar and a time from a clock face. 2 Images Close Tap the back arrow in the upper-left corner to return to the previous screen. Select the Post button to complete the process. 2 Images Close

Schedule posts to Facebook groups

Scheduling a post to a Facebook group is even simpler.

Go to the group and select the Write something text box to start a new post. Add photos, text, or anything you want. 2 Images Close Open the Schedule option at the top of the post to choose a time for it to publish. A panel appears at the bottom for scheduling. Toggle the switch at the top of the panel to activate the options below. 2 Images Close Choose the date and time you want this post to go out. Select the Schedule button in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

Schedule posts to personal Facebook accounts

It's no longer possible to schedule a post to your personal Facebook account using the website or Facebook's mobile app. Third-party apps have lost this ability as well. Facebook changed its application programming interface (API) in 2018 to tighten security and protect your privacy. As a result, you have to post to your personal timeline manually.

As a workaround, you can prepare your posts in advance, then set a reminder in Google Tasks or another to-do list app to copy and paste text and media to your Facebook account at the appropriate time. It's not automatic, but it helps with planning and shifts some of the work to a more convenient time.

If you aren't familiar with Tasks, we have a list of tips and tricks for Google Tasks to help you get the most from this free app.

Scheduling makes life easier

Now that you know how to schedule Facebook posts to your pages and groups, you can get ahead, freeing up time for other things. It also lets you think about timing. Instead of posting everything when it's ready, you can experiment with the best time to post and distribute messages throughout the day. You can even plan for special events or holidays in advance, so it isn't a rush on those occasions.

If keeping up with Facebook is getting to be too much for you and you need to take a break, you can temporarily deactivate your Facebook account and go back to it later when you're ready to start posting again.