Few games offer as much replay value as Roblox. In a nutshell, Roblox is a client that allows you to play games created by its community. It's comparable to titles like Garry's Mod and Minecraft.

Similarly, Roblox supports cross-play on available platforms, meaning you can play with friends on PC, Xbox, or mobile via your favorite Android tablet. Utilizing user-generated content, Roblox offers a near-endless selection of games across every genre, including horror. But while most Roblox games are made with children in mind, a few could rival the best horror games on Android.

With that in mind, have you ever wondered what's the scariest game in Roblox? In this roundup, we highlight the scariest games in Roblox, as well as what exactly makes them stand out from the crowd.

1 Apeirophobia

Every horror game preys on some sort of inherent fear. Some capitalize on the player's arachnophobia, the fear of spiders. Others take advantage of their fear of heights or zombies rising from below ground.

Apeirophobia preys on your fear of the infinite, something that has no end. This could be fear of space, or even time itself. Apeirophobia does this by constraining you within a seemingly endless virtual environment, a set of rooms and hallways that have no beginning and no end. This simple fact makes escaping the game's horrifying creatures all the more frightening.

How can you escape from something if an exit doesn't exist? Try to solve this conundrum along with many environmental puzzles in Apeirophobia.

Install Apeirophobia

2 Cheese Escape

How could a game with such a seemingly ridiculous name be a worthwhile horror game? Are you escaping a murderous piece of cheese? Or are you a chunk of cheese trying to escape pursuit?

In Cheese Escape, you're stuck in a labyrinth made out of cheese. This Roblox horror game requires you to complete objectives, such as collecting pieces of cheese and finding keys to unlock doors in order to progress. Meanwhile, a giant rat is also traversing the maze, and you're tasked with escaping it by finding a way out of the labyrinth.

While Apeirophobia focuses on the fear of the infinite, Cheese Escape potentially capitalizes on the fear of holes. In other words, if you suffer from trypophobia (a fear of holes), approach Cheese Escape with caution.

Install Cheese Escape

3 Dead Silence

Not to be confused with Deadly Silence, the 2006 Nintendo DS port of the original Resident Evil. Dead Silence is one of the best Robolox horror titles in terms of atmosphere and immersion. That said, it also doesn't shy away from good old jump scares. Some would rightfully name Dead Silence among the scariest games in Roblox.

The story of Dead Silence spotlights the legend of Mary S, and features co-operative gameplay for up to four players. Either alone or with friends, you'll explore a decrepit sewer, and gather clues on whatever happened to the people described in the many "missing" posters. If you're a fan of atmospheric horror, Dead Silence could very well become your favorite.

Install Dead Silence

4 Doors

Doors proves a point that with the right creative vision, even the most mundane thing can be turned into horror. As the name already implies, Doors puts the simple everyday object into the spotlight. In this Roblox horror game, you'll travel through levels featuring an abundance of doors.

Some open effortlessly, some require keys. Some lead to salvation, others lead to nothing but death and decay. While you look for the former, an ominous presence follows your every step. Opening the wrong door may very well bring your progress to a prompt halt.

Doors balances a horror premise with a puzzle game. You'll need to learn from your mistakes in order to progress and escape your pursuer.

Install Doors

5 Geisha

Not many stories and settings can compete with Japanese horror. It has the capacity to unsettle, if not for its oft malformed creatures, then at least for the captivating atmosphere. This is exactly what Geisha does best.

Geisha draws inspiration from Japanese folklore. It transports you into oriental environments filled with frightening Yokai (demons) with an unsettling vibe to boot. The game's story unfolds across three chapters, and each chapter introduces a new hideous creature for you to escape.

Chapter two, for instance, is inspired by the legend of a yokai known as Kerakera Onna. In Japanese folklore, this yokai resembles a gargantuan woman clad in a kimono. It preys on its victims with an unsettling laughter.

Granted, Geisha takes certain creative liberties when it comes to many myths and legends. But if you're into Japanese horror, then you'll hardly find a better horror game in Roblox than this.

Install Geisha

6 Judy

Intended for young audiences, Roblox games often opt for lighter horror that does the bare minimum to frighten you. But not Judy. This horror game explores the mysterious disappearance of a Hollywood star.

What sounds like an eyebrow-raising premise, is actually one of, if not the scariest horror games in Roblox. Unlike many other Roblox horror games, it doesn't stray from mature themes and disturbing visual imagery.

Judy unfolds across three intriguing chapters, with locations like a spooky theme park and an unsettling manor. Each chapter sheds more light on the reasons behind Judy's disappearance. And the further you get, the darker the game's tone becomes. If you've yet to play Judy with your friends, use the link below to install the Roblox client on your device.

Install Judy

7 The Maze

A foreign, seemingly inescapable environment is often enough to create the perfect horror game. How frightening would it be if you were dropped into an underground labyrinth with no bearing on your surroundings? It sure sounds like the premise of a horror movie, and The Maze does an excellent job at making you feel like you're in one.

This Roblox horror game preys on your claustrophobia, as well as your fear of the dark. Monotonous underground tunnels show no indication of an exit. A flashlight that constantly runs out of batteries, akin to horror games like Outlast, makes the journey even more dreadful. And if that's not enough, then horrifying creatures are perpetually on your toes.

Install The Maze

8 The Mimic

Japanese horror proves successful yet again. Much like Geisha, The Mimic draws inspiration from Japanese urban legends. It's split into four distinct chapters known as books. Each chapter focuses on different characters trying to escape the pursuit of horrifying creatures.

Environments in The Mimic range from otherworldly underwater ruins to claustrophobic cave systems and dark woods. Against the common consensus of child-friendly games, The Mimic goes for the full spectrum of emotions that one would go through in a horror game. And this is fully achieved through the many malformed yokai that you'll encounter.

Install The Mimic

Roblox has a lot to offer, including some of the most frightening games around

The beauty of Roblox horror games lies in the fact that they can be played with a group of friends. In other words, if any of them prove to be too scary, you can alleviate some of the stress by having a buddy tag along.

These are the scariest horror games in Roblox that we could find. New horror games for Roblox are being created as you read this, so something new and surprising could come out any day.

If you've played a scarier Roblox game than these, by all means, take to the comments and share your experience so everyone can join in on the fun.