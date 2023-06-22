These days it's almost impossible to do anything online, without someone trying to get their hands on your personal data. But what can you do about it?

You could grow a mighty beard and go live off the land in the forest, join a local Amish community and shun technology, or take measures into your own hands.

Thankfully you don't need to go to extremes to protect your data. Incogni's personal data removal service will do the hard work of stopping data brokers from exploiting your personal information and saving you up to hundreds of hours of manually completing data removal forms.

What are data brokers?

Data brokers are companies that collect and sell personal information online, often without your consent.

This data can then be used in various ways, all of which can have a negative impact on your life, such as for marketing and advertising, as well as People Search Sites, where anyone can freely access your data, which can then be used for fraud and identity theft.

What information can data brokers obtain?

In this digital age, there is a surprising amount of personal information that people share with others online, sometimes willingly, with the likes of social media, but often unwillingly, by not reading the privacy policies of websites they visit properly before accepting them.

When filling out forms, you often give up your name, address, date of birth, gender, marital status, phone number, email address, and often even more information. And if you've not checked over the privacy policy, you might also be handing this information over to a data broker at the same time.

Data brokers will also use social media to obtain some information, where they can pull up information not only about yourself but also your friends and family too. Even data around your browsing and shopping habits can often find its way into the hands of data brokers, which can then be sold on to marketing and advertising companies to shape the kind of adverts you see online.

What is Incogni?

Incogni is a data removal service designed to help you keep your data out of the hands of data brokers and those who would wish to use your data for their own personal gain. On average, it would take most people up to 300+ hours to secure their personal data, whereas Incogni takes away all that hard work and sends data removal requests on your behalf automatically.

How Incogni can help to remove your details from the web

Incogni is really easy to use which is just one of the many reasons it's a worthy investment. Rather than trawling through endless emails, forms, and information, Incogni does the job for you.

When you register, Incogni will send out data removal requests to any relevant data brokers on its list. Afterward, you can expect to see data brokers responding to Incogni's requests.

Incogni uses applicable laws like GDPR and CCPA to ensure that data brokers remove your personal details from their databases. If they don't, they could be in breach of privacy laws.

Most data removal requests get actioned within the first couple of months. However, if the requests haven't been processed, Incogni will chase them up to make sure your personal information is removed.

During the process, Incogni will keep you updated via email by offering frequent progress updates. Rather than making the requests and wiping its hands of you, Incogni will continue to persist and repeat the process, so your data doesn't get added again.

Incogni: The smarter choice to keeping your identity safe

Protecting your identity online is really important. Once a data broker gets hold of your personal information, they can use it to their advantage by selling it and making a tidy profit.

Services like Incogni takes the hassle out of removing your data from these brokers, ensuring your identity isn't taken advantage of. No more robo-callers, scammers, or loans being taken out in your name.

Rather than focus on a single data broker or single type of data broker, Incogni removes your personal information from all broker types. This includes the likes of People Search Sites.

And, as an Android Police reader, you can get 55% off Incogni's annual plans using code ANDROID. Sign up today, protect your data online, and erase yourself from the web so that your information can't be sold.

