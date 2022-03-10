Refurb earbuds are a bit of a contentious subject. If you're buying a pair of "refurbished" buds, odds are they were worn and returned — and, if you're lucky, wiped down with some kind of sanitizer before making their way to you. Right now, Best Buy's got killer deals on a number of refurbished earbuds from Google, Samsung, and Beats — and assuming you've got a suitable cleaner at your disposal, you can disinfect them yourself and save a pretty penny while you're at it.

Pixel Buds A-Series: $50 off

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series have a lot going for them: they're very small, which makes them discreet. They don't have ANC, and their unique "spatial vent" design means they actually don't block as much ambient sound as even other non-ANC buds — but depending on what you need earbuds for, that might be a plus for you. They also sound pretty great. You can snag a refurbished pair in white for $50 — that's half off — or in green for $75.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $135 off

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the highest-end earbuds Samsung makes right now. They're really great, with robust sound and very effective ANC. The buds and their case are also pretty low-profile, which makes their powerful sound all the more impressive. Unlike both the other pairs of earbuds in this post, the Buds Pro don't support Fast Pair — but they do pretty much the same thing if you've got a Samsung phone. The silver and violet models are $65 refurbished, which is a whopping $135 off MSRP. The black version is a little pricier at $70.

Beats Studio Buds: $65 off

The Beats Studio Buds are something of an anomaly for Beats. With USB-C charging and support for Android's Fast Pair feature, they work just about as well on Android phones as they do iPhones — which, considering Apple owns Beats, is pretty noteworthy. They sound great, too, with Beats's signature bassy sound and strong ANC and transparency modes. Their $150 MSRP is a little steep for what you're getting, but $65 for a refurbished pair is a hell of a deal. The black model's slightly more expensive at $72.

