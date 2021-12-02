Want to enjoy a movie without going to the theatre? In lieu of getting an expensive, large TV — or maybe even to complement the one you already have — you might want to fill up a whole bunch of white wall space with the help of a projector. Anker's line of Nebula projectors has some good choices — a few of them are on sale at their best prices in a year for one day only!

The Mars II Pro is a basic, but handy choice to have around: it can shoot a 720p picture at up to 100" and 500 lumens with sound coming from dual 10W speakers. You can attach a source device via HDMI or use its Android software for direct streaming.

The Mars II Pro has had the occasional sale, but the last time it's been at $370 ($180 off) on Amazon was last December. As a gateway to projectors, this might be a good pickup for some of you.

Shop Nebula Mars II ProA significant step up from that is the Nebula Solar which can throw a 1080p view across 120" at 400 lumen with HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus audio. There's also Chromecast support and a USB-C port on this device as well.

At $450 today, you'll save $150 off MSRP and at least $50 off from the most common sale price.

Shop Nebula SolarReady to go 4K? The Nebula Cosmos Max brings its 'A' game with a 150" picture at up to 1,500 lumens and added support for Hybrid Log Gamma for upscaling the dynamic range of broadcast TV. The soundscape gets amped up as well with four 10W speakers.

The Cosmos Max's full retail price has stepped down over the course of a year, but at today's price of $1,200, you'll be getting the best possible price since October of last year and save $400.

Shop Nebula Cosmos MaxAnd if you happen to need a stand for your projector, you can save $12 off of Nebula's and get it for $28.

All of these deals are up for your perusal through 3am ET tonight. Shine on, folks.

