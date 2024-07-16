The Samsung Galaxy S24 series consists of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. They’re some of the best Android phones you can buy today, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, colorful and large displays, and competitive camera setups. What sets apart the standard S24 and the S24+ is the size and a few minor differences in the battery and display department, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra is in a class of its own.

Samsung Galaxy S24

The Samsung Galaxy S24 features high-end specifications, making it one of the best compact options and our go-to recommendation for those looking for a solid experience. The main differences between the standard and Plus models are the display, battery, and overall size.

The Galaxy S24 is more compact with a 6.2-inch display Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's for gaming, browsing, scrolling through socials, and consuming content wherever you are. It has HDR10+, making it even better for watching your favorite TV shows and movies.

The phone is equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery, capable of lasting a full day on a single charge with mixed-use. It supports 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, ideal for topping up your Galaxy Buds and other wireless wearables. The vanilla Galaxy S24 is currently 25% off, available for just $600 for the 128GB model. It’s available in all color variants, and even the 256GB model sees a discount of 25%, available for just $660 for those who need more storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24+

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is a larger model of the standard Galaxy S24. It has a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED LTPO 2X display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification and the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The main difference between the S24 and S24+ is the size of the overall device, display, and battery. Other than that, it sports the same internal components and premium build quality.

The larger Galaxy S24+ is better suited for most people, as its larger size makes it easier to multitask, game, and do just about anything. It's better for gaming, and the larger battery means it can outlast the smaller model. The Galaxy S24+ costs only $750 for the 256GB model, while the 512GB variant goes for an all-time low of $820 during Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

When it comes to the larger Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's in a league of its own. It has a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. It’s perfect for gaming, multitasking, and consuming media. Like the other Galaxy flagships in the lineup, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, capable of playing the most demanding games with ease.

What sets the Ultra apart from the normal Galaxy phones is the camera and an even larger battery. The S24 Ultra features a 200MP primary, a 12MP ultrawide, a 10MP telephoto, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. It’s by far the best device in Samsung’s lineup for photography, providing incredible results, be it day or night.

While Samsung isn’t known for its fast charging capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra theoretically supports 45W fast wired charging, able to go from 0% to 65% in just 30 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless and 4.5W reverse wireless charging, just like its smaller siblings.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra received a 25% discount and is now available for just $975 instead of its usual $1,300 price tag. It’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet, and this might be the best time for you to consider upgrading to one of the most powerful and versatile Samsung smartphones.

Regardless of which Galaxy you pick up this Prime Day, you'll have a solid flagship with the latest chipset, beautiful displays, and excellent camera setups. These devices are well suited for most people, although the Galaxy S24 Ultra is recommended for those looking for the best overall experience and those who don't mind spending a bit more.