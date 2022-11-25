With Black Friday it's possible to save up to 20% on new TerraMaster NAS and DAS

TerraMaster makes some of the more affordable network-attached storage (NAS) enclosures, usually undercutting much of the competition. That doesn't halt the company from discounting its catalog of NAS for promotions like Black Friday. You can find up to 20% off the company's more potent Intel-powered enclosures, and we've rounded up the very best of the bunch right here.

TerraMaster F4-421

If you don't require all the performance and functionality offered by the TerraMaster F4-423, you can save some money and buy its slightly less capable sibling, the TerraMaster F4-421. This NAS also has four drive bays, an Intel processor, and 4GB of RAM that can be expanded. But it has slower network ports, no HDMI output, and some other omissions.

TerraMaster F4-421 $376 $470 Save $94 Rocking four drive bays, the TerraMaster F4-421 is capable of punching above its weight, thanks to the Intel processor. Couple this with upgradeable RAM, two 1Gb LAN connections, and a capable OS, and you've got an awesome NAS. $376 at Amazon

TerraMaster F2-210

If you don't require all that horsepower for running a media streaming service of your own, the TerraMaster F2-210 may be a better fit. This enclosure is slightly less capable than the aforementioned F4-423, but it's also more affordable (especially with this deal). It houses a Realtek RTD1296 ARM processor, which isn't close to matching the performance of the Intel Celeron range, especially for 4K transcoding.

One shouldn't overlook the F2-210, however, as it comes with two drive bays, 1GB of RAM, and a single 1Gb LAN port. That may not sound like much to go with the Realtek CPU, but if all you require is somewhere to dump files and/or backups, this is a great budget-friendly NAS to start with.

TerraMaster F2-210 $128 $160 Save $32 Powered by a Realtek ARM processor, the TerraMaster F2-210 won't win any awards for performance, but it's not designed to. This is an affordable entry-level NAS with everything you need to get up and running. $127 at Amazon

TerraMaster F5-422

NAS such as the TerraMaster F5-422 is designed with big data applications in mind. This is one expansive NAS. I'm talking five drive bays with a maximum officially supported capacity of 100TB. This is all possible thanks to a potent Intel Celeron J3455 that's more than capable of handling five spinning disks, as well as the 10Gb LAN port for hooking up numerous devices.

It's a more basic model in that there isn't a single M.2 slot for caching, nor can you (officially) upgrade the RAM past 6GB, but it's great for a value-centric deployment where lots of data needs to be securely stored.

TerraMaster F5-422 $480 $600 Save $120 TerraMaster's F5-422 is quite the NAS enclosure. It houses 4GB of upgradable RAM, an Intel processor, five drive bays, a 10Gb network connection, and support for many popular NAS apps. $480 at Amazon

TerraMaster D5-300C

We're moving onto TerraMaster's external drive enclosures. They're direct-attached storage (DAS) and as such don't run an operating system, don't have a processor like an Intel Celeron J3355, and won't be able to run any of your favorite TerraMaster apps. What DAS like the TerraMaster D5-300C is designed for applications where a fully-featured NAS would be overkill.

If all you truly require is a means to store lots of data where a single external drive just wouldn't work, a DAS like this unit would be a better solution. The D5-300C has five drive bays, supports hybrid RAID where only a few disks are included, is capable of being connected to devices through USB-C, and allows for up to five 20TB drives to be installed for a maximum capacity of 100TB.

TerraMaster D5-300C $176 $220 Save $44 Rocking five drive-bays, the TerraMaster D5-300C is a DAS, meaning it has no OS or "smart" NAS-like features. It's basic, affordable, and only needs a USB connection. $176 at Amazon

TerraMaster D4-300

The TerraMaster D4-300 is a little more basic than the D5-300C in that it doesn't allow you to mix and match RAID across the disks, but it does have four drive bays for a total capacity of up to 80TB. It also shares the same single USB-C connection for hooking up a PC running almost any OS.

While a more basic DS solution, the D4-300 is still better than an external drive thanks to RAID support, a cooling fan, and a two-year warranty. Back up your data for less with this capable companion.

TerraMaster D4-300 $136 $170 Save $34 Connecting to a PC through a single USB connection, the TerraMaster D4-300 is a budget-friendly external storage enclosure. Replace that aging external drive with this far superior solution. $136 at Amazon

Choosing the right NAS for your needs can prove a little tricky. Do you go with a fully-equipped NAS or a more basic DAS unit? This all depends on what you actually require from the attached storage. If all you need to do is throw some files onto some drives and forget about them for a few days, a DAS like the TerraMaster D5-300C or D4-300 would be the better choice.

But when you're ready to dive into the rabbit hole, TerraMaster has some excellent NAS available this Black Friday like the TerraMaster F4-423 where you can create your own home security system, home media streaming service, and much more. You will need some drives to fill these diskless enclosures, and we've already spotted some of the best NAS drives on sale.