The holidays are here, and along with it comes the familiar warmth of family, friends, and home. In celebration of the season of togetherness, EcoFlow’s running a holiday sale on some of its most popular power products, including the portable RIVER mini for $259 ($90 off), the uncompromising DELTA Max for $1,899 ($200 off), and more.

EcoFlow RIVER mini — $259 ($90 off)

The RIVER mini provides 210Wh of power that's portable enough to toss in your backpack. It can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours, and it has a 300W (with up to 600W surge) output, making it the ideal portable charging solution for most consumers.

Buy the EcoFlow RIVER mini — $259 ($90 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

EcoFlow DELTA mini — $899 ($100 off)

For bigger jobs, reach for the DELTA mini. This prosumer backup power solution features an 882Wh capacity, making it great for power outages, outdoor excursions, and even professional work events. It charges all the way up from zero in just 96 minutes so that it's always ready to go.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA mini — $899 ($100 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

EcoFlow DELTA — $1,099 ($300 off)

The EcoFlow DELTA is perfect for essential appliance power backup tasks when you need it most, like running your refrigerator, freezer, microwave, or a washer and dryer. It has a 1260Wh capacity, it can recharge from zero in 1.6 hours, and it can power up 13 devices at the same time.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA — $1,099 ($300 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

EcoFlow DELTA Max — $1,899 ($200 off)

The EcoFlow DELTA Max is an even bigger, badder home backup power solution. It comes packed with 2kWh of juice that can be expanded up to 6kWh when paired with DELTA Max Smart Extra Batteries. It features EcoFlow's X-Boost technology, which allows the DELTA Max to power heavy-duty devices up to 3400W. It also charges up safely from 0-80% in just 65 minutes, ensuring that power is always available.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA Max — $1,899 ($200 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

EcoFlow DELTA + 2 110W Solar Panels bundle — $1,499 ($698 off)

There are two EcoFlow DELTA bundles on this holiday sale list. This first one features the standard DELTA with a 1260Wh power capacity, paired up with two 110W EcoFlow Solar Panels. Together, the Solar Panels can recharge a DELTA in 7 to 14 hours with no additional power sources. That means you get a capable essential battery solution with a renewable energy source you can use again and again.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA + 2 110W Solar Panels bundle — $1,499 ($698 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) + 4 110W Solar Panels bundle — $2,299 ($1,100 off)

The second deal bundle features the substantial DELTA Max (1600) with 1612Wh of power, mated to four 110W Solar Panels. Together, they can juice up 15 devices at the same time with a 2000W output. This setup also supports X-Boost mode, making it capable enough to power some larger 2800W appliances. With all four Solar Panels attached, the DELTA Max (1600) can recharge in 4.5 to 9 hours.

Buy the EcoFlow DELTA Max (1600) + 4 110W Solar Panels bundle — $2,299 ($1,100 off):

EcoFlow StoreAmazon

