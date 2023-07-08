While we are still a few days away from the official start of Amazon Prime Day, it seems that Amazon is eager to get a jump on the competition by offering some deals on its products early. There are many great Prime Day smart home deals expected this year, but there may be none better than getting the Amazon Echo Dot at its lowest price ever. It's not just the basic Echo Dot either; Amazon has discounted some great Echo Dot variants and bundles that can help you get a start on your smart home or expand your existing one. Here are the best Echo Dot deals you'll find this Prime Day before the event even starts!

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The latest version of Echo Dot, the 5th generation, comes with significant improvements compared to its predecessor. Among its new features are a temperature sensor that can be utilized for different actions and routines and an accelerometer that allows users to easily pause music or silence alarms by simply tapping the top of the speaker. The speaker quality has also been enhanced with a larger audio driver, making a noticeable difference in sound quality despite its compact size.

Don't forget that the Echo Dot also has added temperature and tap sensors and even an Eero Wi-Fi extender, meaning it's perfectly suited to jump right into your smart home setup — especially if you're already in Amazon's ecosystem. The Amazon Echo Dot is the best smart speaker for its price, hands down.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

When we reviewed the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen), we were pleasantly surprised at just how much we loved it. Yes, it may be pretty much identical to the regular Echo Dot, but the added Clock is a surprisingly welcome addition that's likely going to be worth the few extra bucks to most people.

Of course, it also has a temperature sensor, which means you can set your smart home routines around those temperature readings, which is useful for any smart home aficionado. And, if you happen to be invested in the Eero WI-Fi system, it works as an extender to boost your signal around your house, too.

Source: Amazon Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) $30 $60 Save $30

Echo Dot (5th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth color bulb

Amazon is making it incredibly easy to take your first crack at setting up your smart home with this amazing bundled deal. Not only will you get the fabulous Echo Dot (5th Gen), which is one of the best smart speakers you can buy right now, you'll also get a Sengled Bluetooth LED color bulb that can instantly light up a room with any color you want.

We can see why Amazon is selling these as a pair, too — they work so well together. The Sengled Bluetooth color bulb will instantly pair to your Echo Dot the moment you screw it into the light socket, no hub required at all. From there, the world is your oyster. Control the light with Alexa, set up routines to change the lights to different colors at different times or for different activities, and it's dimmable, too.

Echo Dot with Sengled Bluetooth bulb $23 $65 Save $42

Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock and Sengled Bluetooth color bulb

The Echo Dot with Clock and Sengled Bluetooth color bulb go together like peanut butter and jelly.

The Sengled bulb is a color-changing smart bulb rated at 8.7W and 800 lumens, and it's capable of displaying 16 million colors. The best part is that it pairs effortlessly with your Echo Dot with Clock to be added to Alexa, requiring no dedicated hub or bridge to connect. Just twist it into the socket, and you're off to the races.

Then with the magic of Alexa in your Echo Dot with Clock you can turn it off and on, dim or brighten it, or even set up custom schedules and routines.

Source: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) and Sengled Bluetooth bulb $30 $75 Save $45

These are the best deals we've seen yet on Amazon's newest Echo Dot models. Considering they are already pretty affordable, these Prime Day deals make it easy to jump into Amazon's amazing smart home ecosystem.