A universal car phone mount is a must-have accessory for your vehicle in this day and age. This is especially true if you have an old vehicle with no built-in Android Auto and rely on your phone for navigation and calling/texting purposes. For Black Friday, you can get your hands on some of iOttie's car phone mounts with massive discounts of as much as 30%. Depending on your phone, you can get the iOttie car mount with wireless charging built-in to wirelessly top up your phone's battery while it helps you navigate the traffic.

iOttie Easy One Touch 5

The iOttie Easy One Touch 5 features a wider design, ensuring it can easily hold even the largest phones, like the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. The one-touch button also makes it easy to remove your phone in minutes. By pressing the spring button, you can adjust the mount's bottom foot for a better viewing angle. If your vehicle's dashboard does not have enough space, or you don't want to mount anything on it, there's a CD slot variant of the iOttie Easy One Touch that you should buy.

For Black Friday weekend, the iOttie Easy One Touch 5 is discounted by 30%, and you can get it for as low as $17.50.

iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch

If your phone supports wireless charging, the iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch is a no-brainer accessory for your car. This universal car mount also supports Qi wireless charging, so it can top up your phone while you use it for navigation purposes. In addition, it is among the few car chargers to carry the "Made for Google Pixel" certification. This means it can charge your phone at up to 10W wirelessly, while iPhone users can enjoy speeds of up to only 7.5W.

Besides the air vent mount, the car charger comes with a CD slot mount, allowing you to put your vehicle's irrelevant CD slot to some use. With a $50 MSRP, the iOttie Wireless Car Charger Easy One Touch is expensive, and not everyone would be willing to spend so much on a car mount and charger. For Black Friday, though, this excellent accessory is discounted to a more reasonable $37, a deal you should not miss.

Irrespective of which iOttie car mount you buy, you won't regret your decision. The company is known for its high-quality car accessories, with its easy one-touch mount mechanism making it a breeze to get your phone on or off the mount.