Acer Chromebook 311 $160 $300 Save $140 Affordability and portability are the name of the game with the Acer Chromebook 311, which is going for just $160 at Acer until October 17th, bringing Intel processing and graphics with an 11-inch screen that guarantees you can carry this Chromebook anywhere. $160 at Acer

A Chromebook can be a money-saving alternative to a laptop, particularly if your computing needs to lean more toward entry-level. Today, one such Chromebook worth taking a look at is the Acer Chromebook 311, with a price drop of nearly 50%. While the Acer Chromebook 311 typically retails for $300, with this deal, it's priced at just $160. This is significantly less than the pricing we're seeing anywhere else, with Acer slashing the price at an impressive $140. The Acer 311's specs are geared toward students and professionals with basic computing needs. This is a large shopping pool, so don't hesitate to make a purchase and claim this deal while inventory lasts.

Related Best cheap Chromebook for every budget in 2024 Chromebooks come in all sizes and prices, and we've gathered the best that won't break the bank

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 311

The Acer Chromebook 311 has seen many iterations and spec combinations over the years, and while it isn't often found among the best Chromebooks, it knows its way around campus and through the workday. It can make some great competition for the best cheap Chromebooks, in fact, thanks to its quad-core Intel N100 processor and 8GB of system RAM. Because of the simplistic nature of Chromebooks, this hardware should be plenty to keep the 311 moving through most daily tasks. It checks in with 64GB of internal storage space, which isn't going to be enough to house massive media libraries, but should do the job if you only need some basic software installs.

The simplicity of a Chromebook is one of its main attractions, particularly if you aren't reliant upon a full-scale Windows operating system. The 311 is powered by ChromeOS, a cloud-based operating system that maximizes speed and security while simultaneously providing access to a range of apps. The Acer 311 adds portability to this feature set, clocking in at just 2.65 pounds and a thickness of less than one inch when closed. Acer still manages to get 11.6 inches of HD resolution with this Chromebook's display, making it just as enticing for binge-watching as it can be for getting some work done.

A Chromebook isn't going to be the right computing solution for everyone, but the Acer Chromebook 311 is worth taking a hard look at with this fantastic deal at Acer. You can make the Acer 311 your new computer of choice for just $160, which is a savings of $140 from its regular price of $300 and the lowest price currently available.