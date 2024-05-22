Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell $36 $70 Save $34 A fantastic video doorbell that's now down to one of its lowest prices yet. You get impressive video quality, two-way audio, night vision, and more. Best of all, it's available for an absolute steal coming in at 48% off for a limited time. $36 at Amazon

Arlo makes some of the best video doorbells you can buy in 2024. But if your hesitant about investing a lot of money in a new product or are unsure of what to buy when it comes to your first doorbell, just go with the basic Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell. The device packs a lot of value thanks to its impressive set of features, and now comes in at a fantastic price that really can't be beat.

For a limited time, you can score the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell for 48% off, bringing down the price to just $36. Now, it is wired, but there's the added benefit that this thing draws power directly from your existing doorbell, which means you'll never have to charge it, and if your doorbell is compatible, installation should be a breeze. So get it while you can because this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell?

As you can see, this video doorbell looks absolutely fantastic, and has a large 1080p camera at the top, and large buzzer button on the bottom. The lens offers a 180-degree field of view, which is excellent for capturing anything going on in front of your home. And with HDR, the color and lighting will be optimized so you can see clearly, even when the day is the most optimal when it comes to lighting.

Not only can you see people with this doorbell, but you'll also be able to speak with them as well. With two-way audio, you can hold a conversation with whoever is at the front door if you want. Not only does this provide an easy way to communicate with someone at the door, but it also provides an extra layer of protection, because they person approaching won't know if you're home or not.

Now, if you're not at home or if you're not able to hear the doorbell, you'll receive alerts to your phone or other devices, giving you details about what's happening at the front door. With smart alerts, you'll get specific notifications, alerting you of people, packages, animals, and more. And as you might expect, these attributes apply even at night, thanks to the device's night vision.

Furthermore, the Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell provides protection from the elements, which means, even in the worst weather, this device will not fail. And if you like integration, this model is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit devices. Overall, this is a great piece of kit that doesn't break the budget.

Now, as stated before, this is a wired model and does require some installation. What's most important here is that you have an existing doorbell. This should pretty much fulfill the necessary requirements needed to power this device. But since every home is different, be sure to check the details. The electrical wiring necessary will need to supply a voltage between 16V AC and 24V AC and a 10VA .

So if everything looks good, and this sounds like something that will work for you, be sure to grab it ASAP, as these typically don't last long. And if you don't want the hassle of installing it, you can always go with a wireless Arlo doorbell as well.