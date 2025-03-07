Streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix have changed how we consume content. I no longer have to walk to the local video store to enjoy a TV show or movie at home. I can search for my favorite content from the comfort of my couch, provided I have an active subscription to the right streaming service and a handy streaming device.

However, this convenience comes with a caveat. You must purchase subscriptions for the services you need. For example, to binge-watch The Sopranos, you'll pay for a Max subscription, or to watch Bridgerton, you'll pay for a Netflix subscription. If not checked, these subscriptions add to your monthly subscription costs. With some tweaks and tips, you can enjoy your favorite content while saving hundreds of dollars every month.

6 Diversify into bundles

Bundling is cheaper than paying for each service separately

Some streaming platforms have bundle offers that allow content consumers to combine various subscriptions at a discount. This means you can save a considerable amount on subscription costs by paying for them in one batch, a great option if you like juggling several streaming options.

For instance, Disney owns ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu. If you check carefully, you can get a good deal on the three services at a discounted price. Amazon Prime allows you to pay for HBO Max or Cinemax at a discounted rate. Apple TV+ offers a discount if you subscribe to Showtime and CBS All Access. If you only want Hulu and HBO Max, you can get a good bundle if you know what and where to look.

5 Go for an annual subscription

Most services have discounts on annual billing

Most platforms offer discounts on annual subscriptions. Although upfront payment is required, annual subscriptions save more money than monthly plans in the long run. To do this effectively, compare the annual cost to the monthly payment times 12. If you can save a few dollars with a yearly plan, go for it.

For example, if you want an annual premium plan on Max, why pay around $14 every month when you can get an annual premium subscription with the ability to connect up to four devices for about $140? That is around two months free.

Purchase an annual subscription only if you are sure you will use the streaming service for the whole year.

4 Split costs with others

Share premium subscription with family and friends

Most streaming services allow users to share accounts, making it possible to share costs with others and save money. Services like Disney+, Spotify, and Netflix allow you to create several profiles or simultaneous streams. Max has premium and standard plans that allow up to four people to use one account. The Netflix premium subscription allows users to watch on four devices at a time, plus the option to add more people who do not live with you.

Some services, like Apple Music and Spotify, offer family plans that allow up to six people to use a single account. Users get distinct profiles to keep their recommendations and watchlists. Subscription pooling with family and friends can minimize individual expenses without affecting user experience.

To share an account, upgrade to a plan that allows account sharing and invite others to join. Follow the rules and terms of the service to avoid invalidating your subscription.

3 Try free trials

Some of the best things in life are still free

Free trials are good for sampling streaming services and provide a way to leapfrog between services and save money. While major providers like HBO Max, Peacock, Netflix and Disney+ do not support the feature, some, like Hulu, have trial periods that last two to four weeks, giving you enough time to watch your favorite show before the trial ends.

Look for platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Mubi that offer trials. You can binge-watch what you missed for free before the trial period ends. The good news is that subscription cancellation does not come with a penalty, and you can repeat the process when there is a new season you want to watch.

The only caveat is that you must binge and finish a TV show before the trial ends. This is not ideal if you want to watch with friends and family or if the show's episodes are released every week. If that is not an issue, you can use this strategy to watch what you want without paying a dime. Also, cancel the trial before it ends, as it can charge you. You can use apps like Subby or your phone's calendar to track the trial period.

2 Capitalize on offers from your credit card company

Earn rewards on your purchases

You can earn rewards when you buy streaming services using a card. Some, like the Blue Cash Everyday Card and the Platinum card, come with statement credit for streaming services. The Amex Blue Cash Preferred card has many ways to get rewards on streaming services, including 6% cash back for each dollar you spend on some US streaming services.

The Amerix Platinum card gives you up to $240 every year in statement credit for streaming services like Hulu, Peacock, ESPN+, the Disney Bundle, and Disney+. It also offers 1x membership rewards points on any amount you spend on services like supermarkets, where you can buy streaming gift cards. Capital Savor Cash Rewards Credit card gives you back 3% of any amount you spend on streaming services.

If your card does not have streaming or digital statement credits, you can pay for your monthly or yearly subscriptions with a card with bonus rewards. For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earns three points for every dollar you spend on select streaming services. Check merchant offers on your credit card for streaming platform deals. You will likely find bonus rewards or cash-back deals on services like HBO's Max or YouTube TV.

1 Take advantage of discounts and promotions

Save on major services like Spotify, Apple Music and more

Services like Spotify offer promotions and discounts that allow you to enjoy content at discounted rates. Before purchasing a service, check offers like student discounts and seasonal deals. Services such as Apple Music have discounted student plans with access to Showtime and Hulu.

Also, check for deals on Cyber Monday or Black Friday. Starz regularly offers mouthwatering deals that remove the $10 monthly fee. The Disney Bundle provides access to ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+ in one bundle at a reduced rate. Leveraging these discounts and promotions can ensure you save on streaming subscriptions.

It's not hard to save money on streaming services

To save money on different subscription services, manage your subscriptions effectively. Implement strategies like leveraging discounts and free trials, splitting costs, and getting select annual subscriptions. You will be surprised at how much you can enjoy while keeping your spending in check. If you subscribe to a streaming service and later don't like it, cancel it. It may be a struggle, but it might be worth it.