ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence (AI) service that answers your questions regarding work, research, programming, and other topics. While there are plenty of AI tools like Google Gemini, Claude, and Meta AI, ChatGPT reigns supreme. The ChatGPT website is accessible on your phone, tablet, and PC. You can also use the ChatGPT Android and iOS apps. You may want to refer back to code snippets, entertaining chats, or research. This guide shows you how to save your ChatGPT conversations so you can reference them anytime.

How to save your ChatGPT chats

ChatGPT automatically saves your chat threads in the sidebar. However, you’ll waste time scrolling through all your chats to refer to a thread later. ChatGPT lets you save your conversations so you can quickly look them up. If you want to save all your conversations, there’s an export option too.

Renaming ChatGPT threads

When you enter a prompt into ChatGPT, it responds to your query and saves them as threads. It automatically names your chat based on the query. You can edit the title and change it to something memorable and concise.

Here’s how to rename conversations on the website:

Log in to the ChatGPT website. Enter a prompt in the input field. ChatGPT will name the chat thread in the left sidebar. It will choose a name related to the conversation topic. Click the three-dot icon next to the name. Select Rename. Enter a new name for the chat thread. You can revisit old chat threads from the sidebar.

We use an Android phone for the following screenshots. The steps are similar in the iOS app.

Here’s how to rename conversations on the app:

Launch the ChatGPT app and log in to your account. Tap the menu icon. Select a thread. Tap the three-dot icon. Tap Rename. Close Enter a new name for the chat thread. Select Rename.

Sharing a ChatGPT thread

ChatGPT lets you share conversations with friends via links. Anyone with the link can view the chat.

Here’s how to share a ChatGPT thread on the website.

Log in to ChatGPT. From the sidebar, click the three-dot icon next to the thread you want to share. Select Share. Click Create link. Click the LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or X icons to share via social media. Click Copy link if you can’t find your preferred app.

Here’s how to share a ChatGPT thread on the app.

Launch the ChatGPT app and sign in. Tap the menu icon. Select a thread. Tap the three-dot icon. Choose Share. Tap Share Link. Close

Saving a ChatGPT thread locally

ChatGPT doesn’t let you save chats locally. However, you can manually copy and paste the text into Notepad or any document.

To select the text, highlight the content from the thread. Right-click the text and click Copy. Alternatively, you can press Ctrl + C. Paste it in a text document and save it.

Exporting ChatGPT conversations

ChatGPT has an export feature that lets you download all your conversations. Selecting Export sends your chats to your email in a zip folder. You can download them to your computer.

Here’s how to export your chats from the website:

Sign in to your ChatGPT account. Click your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. Click Data Controls. Choose Export. Click Confirm Export.

Here’s how to export your chats from the app:

Launch the ChatGPT app and sign in. Click the menu icon. Tap your name at the bottom to open Settings. Close Select Data Controls. Choose Export Data. Close

Make the most of ChatGPT

Saving crucial ChatGPT conversations offers a convenient way to organize and access chats. If you want to back up your chat history, you can use the export option. You can also share chat URLs on social media. Although many students and professionals use the AI service, there are some situations where it’s frowned upon. We have a few tips to help you detect AI writing if you suspect someone’s relying on ChatGPT to write reports, articles, or submissions.