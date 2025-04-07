Anker 332 USB-C Hub $25 $35 Save $10 This 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB-A ports, an HDMI out, a USB-C out that can transfer data at 5 Gbps, and a USB-C in for charging at 100W, all in a slim package that easily fits in a pocket or bag. $25 at Amazon

If you find that you never have enough ports on your laptop or PC, you may benefit from a hub. And what better way to snag a hub than during a righteous sale? The Anker 332 USB-C Hub offers five ports split between a USB-C out, a USB-C in for power, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI out. Plus, the entire package is pretty slim, ensuring it is portable. It's a handy hub to pick up at its retail price of $35, but today you can snag one for 29% off, bringing the price down to $25, saving yourself $10 while picking up a USB-C hub that can extend your ports on the go or at home without breaking a sweat.

What's great about the Anker 332 USB-C Hub

Performance, portability, and price

Source: Anker

If fast charging is your thing, then you'll be happy to know the Anker 332 USB-C Hub offers 85W pass-through charging with the USB-C 100W PD-IN port. Not too shabby. You can also expect two 5 Gbps USB-A ports along with a second USB-C port that matches the same transfer speed. There's even an HDMI port that can output video up to 4K at 30Hz. So, realistically, no matter how you'd like to extend your device with this hub, be it power, data, or video, you're covered.

Of course, portability is a big selling point for the Anker 332 USB-C Hub, with its slim body and short attached cable. You can easily toss this hub into a pocket or bag or simply leave it connected on your desk. What's especially nice is that there are a few colors to choose from, like Black, Blue, Green, Grey, and White, and they are all on sale and ship directly from Amazon.

While the Anker 332 USB-C Hub is a fine pickup at $35, today you can snag one at $25, a savings of $29%, or in other words, you're taking $10 off the top. That's not bad for a very well-reviewed hub that will assuredly come in handy the next time you find yourself a few ports short.