Looking for a new phone this holiday season? ZTE has big discounts on its two flagship phones, — the Axon 30 for $449 ($50 off + perks) and Axon 30 Ultra for $549 ($200 off) — plus a mound of other products for Black Friday. They’re all time-specific, though, so you’ll have to wait until the optimal moment to grab these deals.

ZTE Axon 30 — $449 ($50 off + perks)

The ZTE Axon 30 features an immersive notchless 6.92” screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s enhanced by ZTE’s independent UDC-Pro display chip, which optimizes the two display section controls, thus creating more accurate, synchronized and consistent output. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 870 chip and a 4200mAh battery with 65W Fast Charging support. It also has a powerful 64MP quad-camera system.

From today through November 29th, you can get a ZTE Axon 30 with an included speaker, phone case, and screen protector for just $449.

Axon 30 — $449 ($50 off + perks)

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra — $549 ($200 off)

For everything the Axon 30 does, the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra takes it even further. It comes with a beautiful 6.67” curved AMOLED display (powered by ZTE’s UDC-Pro chip) with a mesmerizing 144Hz refresh rate, making this one of the company’s best phones for viewing content. It also includes a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 4600mAh battery with 65W Fast Charging capabilities, a 64MP quad-camera system, and support for both WiFi 6E and 5G connectivity.

You can pick up the the ZTE Axon 30 Ultra for only $549 ($200 off) from today through November 29th. United States customers can also get the Axon 30 Ultra for even cheaper during ZTE’s timed flash sale, which you can read about in the next paragraph.

Axon 30 Ultra — $549 ($200 off)

Even more ZTE deals ahead of Black Friday

In addition to these great deals on the Axon 30 and Axon 30 Ultra, ZTE’s hosting a cornucopia of flash sales on a bunch of other products from November 22 through 29. Keep in mind that these flash sales are only available from 4:00 AM Pacific to 6:00 AM Pacific on each of these days, so you’ll need to coordinate carefully to get the gadgets you want. Here’s a quick rundown of the additional ZTE deals you should expect to see.

Axon 30 Ultra — $374 ($375 off) — US only

LiveBuds — $9.90 ($30 off)

65W Charger — $9.90 ($20 off)

Watch — $9.90 ($30 off)

Type-C Cable — $1.00 ($8.90 off)

Phone Case — $1.00 ($8.90 off)

Screen Protector — $1.00 ($5.90 off)

