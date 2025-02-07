OnePlus Open, showing 3 phones, closed and open, on white background
OnePlus Open
$1300 $1700 Save $400

OnePlus' first foldable packs an impressive specs sheet and boasts some equally remarkable features. The lightweight design, the super-bright cover and folding screens, the high-end internals, and the triple-camera setup make the OnePlus Open a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup.

$1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

One of our absolute favorite foldable phones is the OnePlus Open, which has a lot to do with its premium build quality (not to mention its excellent cameras). It launched at the end of 2023, shipping with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Typically, the OnePlus Open retails for $1,700 as one of the more sought-after foldable phones on the market, but today, you can snag one at one of its lowest prices, $1,300, available at 24% off at Amazon and Best Buy.

Best foldable phones AP feature image with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on the left and Motorola Razr+ (2024) on the left
Related
Best foldable phones in 2025

Many new foldables to choose from

What's great about the OnePlus Open

It sets the bar for what a foldable should be

OnePlus Open unfolded to show inner display layout

Here at AP, we are big fans of the OnePlus Open, giving it an 8.5 in our review, noting its excellent build quality, intuitive big-screen software, clear cameras, and lengthy battery life. It's the epitome of what a foldable phone should be, offering a very solid feel in hand with software that actually takes advantage of the large screen; it's a multitasker's dream device. OxygenOS is very much up to the challenge of wrangling the two form factors a foldable brings to the table.

Plus, the cameras are pretty great, something most tablets can't offer, making the OnePlus Open a great choice for anyone who requires a large screen but doesn't want to compromise on their ability to take great photos on the go.

Really, the one drawback of the OnePlus Open is its high price; as one of the best foldables out there, it doesn't come cheap. But thanks to a fantastic sale at Amazon and Best Buy, you can pick one up at one of the lowest prices we've seen, $1,300, which is $400 off the $1,700 retail price, a 24% discount. So, if you've been waiting to get your hands on your first folding phone but were waiting for a reasonable price, today's deal on the OnePlus Open is the first place you should start looking.