OnePlus Open $1300 $1700 Save $400 OnePlus' first foldable packs an impressive specs sheet and boasts some equally remarkable features. The lightweight design, the super-bright cover and folding screens, the high-end internals, and the triple-camera setup make the OnePlus Open a great alternative to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold lineup. $1300 at Best Buy $1300 at Amazon

One of our absolute favorite foldable phones is the OnePlus Open, which has a lot to do with its premium build quality (not to mention its excellent cameras). It launched at the end of 2023, shipping with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Typically, the OnePlus Open retails for $1,700 as one of the more sought-after foldable phones on the market, but today, you can snag one at one of its lowest prices, $1,300, available at 24% off at Amazon and Best Buy.

What's great about the OnePlus Open

It sets the bar for what a foldable should be

Here at AP, we are big fans of the OnePlus Open, giving it an 8.5 in our review, noting its excellent build quality, intuitive big-screen software, clear cameras, and lengthy battery life. It's the epitome of what a foldable phone should be, offering a very solid feel in hand with software that actually takes advantage of the large screen; it's a multitasker's dream device. OxygenOS is very much up to the challenge of wrangling the two form factors a foldable brings to the table.

Plus, the cameras are pretty great, something most tablets can't offer, making the OnePlus Open a great choice for anyone who requires a large screen but doesn't want to compromise on their ability to take great photos on the go.

Really, the one drawback of the OnePlus Open is its high price; as one of the best foldables out there, it doesn't come cheap. But thanks to a fantastic sale at Amazon and Best Buy, you can pick one up at one of the lowest prices we've seen, $1,300, which is $400 off the $1,700 retail price, a 24% discount. So, if you've been waiting to get your hands on your first folding phone but were waiting for a reasonable price, today's deal on the OnePlus Open is the first place you should start looking.