Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank

In this day and age, it's easy enough to run out of battery while out on the go, from your phone to your laptop; it's important to bring along enough power to top you off before the day is over. This is why power banks are all the rage, but it can be challenging to choose from a sea of options. Sales make this choice much easier, and while we certainly offer a list of our favorites, today's deal on the Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank is much too good to pass up. The 12000mAh capacity ensures you'll have enough juice to recharge your laptop and your phone, and at 65W speeds, this won't take long.

Typically retailing for $50, today, you can snag a Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Ban for 35% off, bringing the price down to $32.49. The only catch is that you have to click on the coupon box to ensure this discount at checkout, so don't forget to click.

What's great about the Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank

First and foremost, you get 65W charging output, which means you can top off your hardware with ease. Plus, you get 60W input, which means you can recharge this battery pack almost as fast as it can charge your devices. You also get 12000mAh, and while Baseus offers power banks with more mAh and faster charging speeds, you'll have to pay for the privilege, which is why today's deal on the Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank is such a steal. It's the perfect middle-ground for portability and battery size, currently at the perfect price.

Of course, if you'd like to stay on top of how much battery power you have left and how fast you are draining power, the screen reveals what you need to know, and if you'd like to dig deeper, there is an included app that can monitor your charging in real-time, which is plenty handy, and it even comes with custom theme settings, for all of you phone themers out there.

All in all, the Baseus Blade 2 65W Power Bank is a quality device that's easy to carry, offers enough power to get two devices through the day, and is currently dirt cheap at $32.49. Just make sure you click the coupon toggle before checking out on Amazon, and you'll be all set charge your incoming tech Christmas gifts through the next year.