As a longtime holdout, I recently jumped on the smart home bandwagon and installed a Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) to better monitor who is at my door while I work from home. And let me tell you, I no longer have to jump up when my doorbell rings; I can see from the comfort of my chair if it's an important package delivery or just some zealot trying to sell me solar panels.

And now that I'm hooked on the convenience, I'm already looking for more Nest Cameras to add to my setup. But you see, you can avoid my folly while saving with this awesome combo deal that comes with both the Nest Doorbell and a Nest Cam, ensuring you aren't left wanting as you start to build out your smart home. So, if you'd like to save a whopping $105 on this combo smart home deal, Prime Day is here to help you save.

What's great about this Nest Doorbell and Nest Cam bundle

The Google Nest Doorbell (Wired, 2nd Gen) means no battery to worry about

Let's start with the Nest Doorbell, which is the same model I installed at my front door this past week. The appeal to me is that the doorbell is wired, meaning I don't have to worry if my battery is charged and working. Being wired may complicate the installation, but seeing my house is over 60 years old and my dated electrical works with the doorbell just fine.

In the worst-case scenario, you may have to change your doorbell transformer to fully support both your chime and smart doorbell, and the most challenging part of this isn't the installation but locating the transformer in the first place. Thankfully, Google offers a way to check if your electrical can support the doorbell on its website, which is worth checking before ordering. Overall, Google has ensured you are not blindsided by the installation process or compatibility, which is very welcome.

This is why the Prime Day deal on this doorbell's combo package is such a steal at $175. I can certainly vouch the doorbell works a treat, and I paid full price for mine at $170, so you essentially get Nest Cam for $5.

The Google Nest Cam (Indoor, Wired) helps to keep an eye on the inside of your home

While I don't yet own a Nest Cam (Indoor Wired), I am in the process of buying some, including an outdoor floodlight. But that won't cover the inside of my house, which means I'm also in the market for an indoor camera like what you get here, all so I can keep an eye on my dog and cat while away or, in a worst-case scenario, get an alert someone is in my house. So, the Google Nest Cam, in my opinion, pairs extremely well with the Nest Doorbell, allowing you to keep an eye on the inside and outside of your house in one purchase.

What seals the deal for me is that this indoor cam is wired, just like the doorbell, meaning you won't have to rely on batteries to keep your feed going 24/7. So what is normally $99 on its own can be had here for much less, thanks to this combo pack on sale for $190 during Prime Day.