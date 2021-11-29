We've previously highlighted the Garmin Forerunner 245 that's been (and still is) $100 off since Black Friday week, but for Cyber Monday, a few more intriguing deals have popped up for those of us looking to buy or gift a smartwatch that's also a capable fitness tracker. Amazon is currently offering a whole range of Garmin watches at up to 47% off.

There is a total of 14 Garmin watches on sale at the moment, but let's focus on the highlights here. The Vivoactive 4 and 4S are the most interesting offers in the bunch, with both over $100 off. Even though the watches were initially introduced in 2019, they still sport excellent fitness tracking capabilities with integrated GPS and a heart rate monitor, all neatly packaged in attractive bodies. In smartwatch mode, when GPS is not used, these devices can last up to seven days. The Instinct is even more enduring than that, going for up to 14 days at a time. It doesn't have a colored display, though.

If you're looking for a cheaper entry into the fitness band/smartwatch market, the Forerunner 45 and 45S might be more intruiging. They come in a much smaller-looking, sleeker design and still offer almost all of the goodies seen in the Vivoactive 4 and 4S. If you're more interested in the absolute best fitness tracking you can get, the Forerunner 935 might be better suited for you, though. Other than location tracking thanks to GPS, it can also detect elevation changes and analyzes your running behavior and whether you're overdoing it or not.

Since Garmin uses its own operating system for its watches, you won't have to worry about dealing with Google's severely lacking Wear OS 3 — the OS that still powers all current Wear OS watches other than the Samsung Galaxy Watch4, which comes with the all-new and much improved Wear OS 4.

Buy at Amazon

For more smartwatch and wearable deals, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday roundup.

You'll actually want to buy a Motorola phone at these Cyber Monday prices Cheap phones get even cheaper during Cyber Monday

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email