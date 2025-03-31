Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) $200 $265 Save $65 The Samsung Galaxy Tablet S6 Lite has a lot of features in spit of its budget-friendly price point, including a 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and an S Pen included with purchase. $200 at Amazon

Those shopping for a new tablet on a budget should check out Amazon right now, where you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $200. This is $65 off its regular price of $265, and it's also the best price the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has ever seen. This deal is on the 64GB model, and all three colors are available at this price.

Related Best Samsung tablets in 2025 The very best Android tablets from Samsung

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a lot to offer even if you've had your eye on some of the best Android tablets, and it's going to be plenty of tablet for a lot of people. It comes in at a price point that's comparable to many budget Android tablets, and it has plenty of features that tablet users should love to have in their hands.

At the top of that list is the 10.4-inch display. It's super sharp, and with Dolby Atmos surround sound included, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is perfect for binge-watching and kicking back with social media. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite also includes the Samsung S Pen, which can be put to use while taking notes or cranking out some content.

If you're looking to make the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a device for productivity, you can do so with Samsung's DeX. It lets you set up and spread out across multiple Galaxy devices. With it you can send multiple windows to the devices of your choice and control them all from your Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Another area where this tablet impresses is its battery life. Whether you're multi-tasking or zeroed in on one thing, the battery is able to reach up to 14 hours of use on a single charge. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite's sleek, modern design makes it a good option for those who like to do their work on the go, and it also checks in with a lightweight build.

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite typically goes for $265 for the 64GB model, you can currently make it yours for $200. Amazon has this deal marked as part of its Big Spring Sale, so you'll want to act quickly to claim this best price ever on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, as it could expire at any time.