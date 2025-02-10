Samsung EVO Select microSD $70 $80 Save $10 Samsung's EVO Select series includes offerings ranked among the best microSD cards, and adding a 1TB card is a quick and relatively inexpensive way to solve one of Chromebook's most annoying issues: limited storage. The EVO Select delivers fast U3, class 10-rated transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, and is protected against everything from water to X-rays and magnets. $70 at Amazon $70 at Samsung

If you're looking to expand your storage with a microSD card, finding something that's reliable, fast and offers a worthwhile warranty isn't always easy when perusing Amazon. This is why sticking with known and safe brands is ideal, and Samsung typically stands out with its EVO line of cards. Specifically, the EVO Select line is similar to the EVO Plus line; both are high-end cards, and Amazon appears to have some sort of exclusivity deal for the Select branding, but this does not appear to stop Samsung from selling the Select cards directly.

In other words, you can't go wrong with either line when they are so similar, and today, you can snag an EVO Select microSD card at 1TB for $70, which is the lowest price we've seen for the card.

What's great about the Samsung EVO Select microSD at 1TB

Plenty of storage and expected longevity

Source: Amazon

First off, 1TB offers you plenty of room to store photos and videos or any other file type. Whether you need a microSD card for your phone, tablet, or gaming handheld, 1TB should offer enough room where you won't feel the immediate need to upgrade to something bigger. Plus, this is a U3 card, which means it's fast, so fast that you can record 4K video directly to the card. This also ensures fast transfers of your files at up to 160 MB/s.

Best of all, this micro SDcard comes with a whopping ten-year limited warranty and is able to handle dust, water, drops, extreme temperatures, and even x-ray machines. In other words, the Samsung EVO Select microSD at 1TB should last you a good while, and as a matter of fact, this is the reason people prefer the Select line over the Plus line of EVO cards; the Selects are known for lasting longer.

So, if you've been on the hunt for a good sale to expand your storage with a reliable microSD card, today's deal on the Samsung EVO Select microSD at 1TB is easily worth a look at its all-time low price of $70. This is a savings of 13% off Amazon's regular $80 retail price, pocketing yourself $10. And if you check out the retail pricing on Samsung's site, the card is typically even more expensive at $94 but is available today for $70, matching Amazon's sale.