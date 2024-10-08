This article is sponsored by ECOVACS. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Prime Day 2.0 is just around the corner, and this year, ECOVACS is bringing some serious discounts on its top-rated robotic cleaning devices.

From October 8th to October 13th, you’ll have the chance to score major savings on the latest in home-cleaning tech. The highlight? The best-selling ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S; a powerful all-in-one robot vacuum and mop that’s dominating North America’s smart cleaning scene.

Whether you're looking to elevate your home cleaning with cutting-edge robotics or just want a great deal, this Prime Day event has you covered.

The star of the show: ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S

ECOVACS Deebot T30S $649.99 $999.99 Save $350 $649.99 at Amazon

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S is packed with features designed to take the hassle out of cleaning, making it the ultimate tool for keeping your home spotless with minimal effort.

TruEdge Technology: Ever notice how hard it is to clean corners and edges with a regular vacuum? TruEdge technology ensures the DEEBOT T30S can tackle those tricky spots like a pro, providing 100% cleaning coverage along baseboards and tight corners. So, if you’re someone who hates going back over the edges of a room, this feature alone is a game-changer.

ZeroTangle Technology: Pet hair or long human hair can be a real pain to clean up, and most vacuums just end up tangled. The DEEBOT T30S uses ZeroTangle technology to prevent hair from wrapping around the brush, making it ideal for homes with pets or anyone with long hair.

OMNI Station with hot water mop washing: Mopping just got smarter. The OMNI station takes care of both vacuuming and mopping without you needing to lift a finger. It even uses hot water to wash the mopping pads and hot air to dry them, ensuring bacteria-free cleaning and a fresh mop every time.

11,000 Pa suction power: One of the most powerful suction levels available in robot vacuums, the DEEBOT T30S doesn’t just pick up surface dirt, it dives deep into carpets and hard floors, ensuring a thorough clean.

Smart navigation & obstacle avoidance: Thanks to its advanced TrueDetect 3D and TrueMapping 2.0 technology, this robot intelligently maps your home for efficient cleaning paths and seamlessly avoids obstacles. That means no more bumping into furniture or getting stuck.

Carpet detection & auto-lift mopping system: One of the coolest features is the ability to detect carpets and lift the mopping pads automatically to avoid wetting them. You won’t need to worry about soggy carpets or pausing the vacuum mid-clean to intervene.

All of these features make the DEEBOT T30S an excellent choice for anyone who wants to maintain a clean home with minimal effort. Whether you have a busy household with kids and pets or simply want a smarter way to clean, this robot vacuum does it all, and at a huge discount during Prime Day 2.0!

Other ECOVACS Prime Day deals you don’t want to miss

While the T30S is grabbing most of the attention, ECOVACS has plenty of other great deals on robotic cleaning devices during Prime Day 2.0.

Ecovacs Deebot T30S Combo $899.99 $1199.99 Save $300 The T30S Combo offers the same high-performance cleaning as the T30S but includes a handheld vacuum for even more versatility. With TruEdge Adaptive Mopping and ZeroTangle technology, it’s perfect for homes that need a mix of automated and manual cleaning power. $899.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS Winbot W2 Omni $499.99 $599.99 Save $100 Hate cleaning windows? Let the Winbot W2 Omni do it for you. This window-cleaning robot comes with a portable station for easy use and storage. It tackles tough spots, reaches edges with its Edge Mode, and offers 12-stage safety protection during operation. $499.99 at Amazon

Ecovacs Deebot N30 Omni $599.99 $799.99 Save $200 Another powerful option, the N30 Omni features the same all-in-one station that handles automatic mop washing and self-emptying. Its 10,000 Pa suction power and ZeroTangle 2.0 technology make it an ideal solution for large homes that need deep cleaning. $599.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS DEEBOT N20 Plus $399.99 $549.99 Save $150 Looking for something more budget-friendly? The DEEBOT N20 Plus comes with a bagless self-emptying station, 8,000 Pa suction power, and ZeroTangle technology — all at a price that’s hard to beat. Its 300-minute runtime ensures it can clean even large homes without needing a recharge. $399.99 at Amazon

ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro $299.99 $399.99 Save $100 Effectively cleans windows with a forward-reverse motion, 2,800Pa suction power, and three adaptive modes. Enjoy hands-free cleaning and sparkling windows. $299.99 at Amazon

Clean your home for less

If you've been waiting to invest in a smart cleaning device, now's the time. ECOVACS’ Prime Day 2.0 deals make some of the best robotic vacuums and mops more affordable than ever. Whether you're going all-in with the DEEBOT T30S or looking for something a bit simpler like the N20 Plus, there’s a deal for every need and budget.

But hurry, these discounts only last from October 8th to October 13th, 2024!

Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your cleaning routine with ECOVACS' groundbreaking technology at a fraction of the price.