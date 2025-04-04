JBL Xtreme 3 $250 $330 Save $80 The JBL Xtreme 3 delivers some serious audio performance, terrific battery life, and one of its best prices ever while it's down to $250 with this deal. $250 at Best Buy

JBL has a pretty large lineup of Bluetooth speakers, but if you're looking for some big time savings, right now you should take a look at the JBL Xtreme 3. It's going for just $250 at Best Buy, which is good for $80 in savings, as the popular Bluetooth speaker regularly goes for $330. It also comes with four free months of SiriusXM All Access, which can come in handy for breaking the JBL Xtreme 3 in.

Why you should buy the JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker

JBL is a staple among the best Bluetooth speakers, and the Xtreme 3 is one of its more powerful portable Bluetooth speaker options. Utilizing four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators, the Xtreme 3 delivers massive sound. It also delivers an immersive listening experience with deep bass and sharp audio detail. This makes it a consideration for pairing with your home theater in addition to kicking back with your favorite tunes.

But if you're in the market for a Bluetooth speaker, you're probably looking for something to take on the go. Portability is as much a part of the Xtreme 3 package as quality audio is. This Bluetooth speaker has a form factor that can easily fit into a backpack or purse, and with up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge, the Xtreme 3 can handle day trips without the need to charge up.

With an IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating, the Xtreme 3 is a Bluetooth speaker you can take anywhere with you, really. It can handle the beach, the campground, and the pool, and if you're looking to host some friends for a back yard barbecue, you can pair two Xtreme 3 speakers for stereo playback. This feature is called JBL PartyBoost, and it delivers some serious sound.

While Best Buy has this deal going on you can pick up the JBL Xtreme 3 for just $250. That's a savings of $80 off its regular price of $330, and it's one of the better prices the Xtreme 3 has seen since its release. You'll also get some free access to SiriusXM with a purchase.