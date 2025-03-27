Beats Solo 4 $130 $200 Save $70 The Beats Solo 4 don't hold back on features, delivering Spatial Audio and high-resolution lossless audio playback. They make a capable go-anywhere headphone option with a sleek design and ample battery life. $130 at Best Buy $130 at Amazon

If you're in the market for both a new set of wireless headphones and some savings, there's a pretty impressive deal taking place on the Beats Solo 4. They're marked down to $130 at both Best Buy and Amazon, which is a savings of $70 from their regular $200 price. It's also one of the lowest prices we've seen yet on the Solo 4 wireless headphones.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones

The Beats Solo 4 are the most recent release in the Beats Solo lineup. They have updated drivers over previous generations, and custom acoustic architecture that delivers the powerful audio Beats is known for. One of their standout features is Spatial Audio, which is typically reserved for wireless headphones at higher prices than you'll have to spend on the Solo 4 while this deal lasts.

With Spatial Audio you can listen to your favorite music in a super immersive way. You can also pair the Solo 4 headphones with your home theater, which will add that immersive element to all of your favorite movies. Lossless audio is another premium feature found in the Solo 4. It's a good one for audio nuts, as it allows you to listen to high-resolution lossless audio with a USB-C connection.

If you're planning to use these as your go-anywhere headphones, you can purchase knowing they offer some exceptional portability features. Their design is sleek and comfortable, and they can reach up to 50 hours of playback on a single battery charge. They also have Fast Fuel technology, which means once you've run them dry, you'll only have to charge them for 10 minutes to get five hours of playback.

Android users shouldn't hesitate to purchase these headphones. Beats may be owned by Apple, but the Solo 4 are compatible with any device that can connect via Bluetooth. They even feature Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity, which offers an extended range and fewer dropouts.

While the Beats Solo 4 typically check-in at $200, while this deal lasts you can pick them up for $130. They're available in a number of different colors, and you can find them at both Best Buy and Amazon.