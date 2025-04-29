Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) on a white background
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
$200 $265 Save $65

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. It features an Exynos 1280 chip, a big 10.4-inch LCD panel, a beefy 7,040mAh battery, and stereo speakers. This makes the tablet great for content consumption and note-taking, especially since Samsung bundles an S Pen in the box.

$200 at Amazon

There's an impressive deal taking place on a versatile Android tablet, with Amazon knocking the price of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite down to just $200. That's the best price the S6 Lite has ever seen, and it's good for $65 off its regular price. This is the 64GB model that's being discounted with this deal, and Amazon has it marked as a limited time deal, so act quickly.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite