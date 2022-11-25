Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has already launched the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro, mid-range 10T, and budget 10R models for 2022, but that means the OnePlus 9 series from late last year are now available for attractive discounted prices this Black Friday. Make no mistake, these phones may be close to a year old, but they are no slouches, adequately equipped to handle the most intensive workloads you may throw at them. This makes both phones a great value proposition if you’re looking for flagship-tier specifications on a tight budget.

OnePlus 9 Pro

In our review of the OnePlus 9 Pro, we found the phone has an impeccable 6.7-inch display and super fast 65W wired and 50W wireless charging, so you don’t spend too long waiting on recharges of the 4,500mAh battery. The phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone launched with a $1,069 sticker price but has since dropped to $800. This Black Friday, you can lay your hands on a brand-new 128GB OnePlus 9 Pro from Best Buy for just over half as much — $450.

Although we found the cameras and the software experience falling short of basic expectations in the long term, we would be hard-pressed to recommend another BBK Group flagship at $450 unless you're considering the non-Pro OnePlus 9 model.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is the predecessor of the OnePlus 10 Pro. It comes with last year's flagship processor, the Snapdragon 888, and supports insanely fast 50W wireless charging. If you gloss over OnePlus' attempts to throttle performance on the 9 Pro, you have yourself a great phone for just $450

OnePlus 9

If the OnePlus 9 Pro is too much smartphone, or its $450 asking price this Black Friday is a smidge over your budget, the OnePlus 9 could be a great phone to consider buying. Released a while after its Pro-branded sibling with a $729 asking price, the phone carries over most of the Pro model’s nice-to-haves, including the Snapdragon 888 processor, the alert slider, the same storage and RAM options, and the same 65W wired fast charging support.

However, you need to settle for up to 15W wireless charging speeds, a mediocre software experience with Color OS, and a plastic frame. That doesn’t make it a poor deal because Best Buy has slashed the phone’s price in half, from $600 to $300 for the 128GB variant.

The OnePlus 9 is a great phone to consider if the OnePlus 10 Pro is a bit out of your league, or if you want a device without the teething troubles in the software experience. Best Buy's 50% discount on the device makes it an even more attractive deal. You can get it for just $300 instead of the usual $600 selling price.

