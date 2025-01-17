Kindle Colorsoft $230 $280 Save $50 The Colorsoft is Amazon's first foray into color E Ink devices. You can finally highlight your favorite books in multiple colors which should be great for students and will add new depth for fans of Kindle's social highlighting features. $230 at Amazon

This past October, Amazon refreshed its Kindle E Ink lineup with a handful of devices, including the Kindle Colorsoft, a new e-reader from Amazon that offers a color E Ink screen similar to Kobo's Libra Colour and Klara Colour that launched last April. It's Amazon's first color E Ink e-reader, and as new tech, it's one of the more expensive Kindles, retailing for $280.

Well, if you're a Prime member, you're in luck, as you can save $50 right now on a brand-new Kindle Colrosoft, bringing the sale price to $230, which is only $30 more than the black and white Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. That's not bad if you're looking to purchase your first e-reader.

What's great about the Kindle Colorsoft

Reading in color

The 7-inch color screen is the star here; it's based on E Ink's Kaleido 3 tech, tweaked by Amazon to offer better latency and contrast. The rest of the device is no slouch either, packing 32GB storage, auto-adjusting front lighting, a glare-free screen, and the whole thing is waterproof. You can take it anywhere with confidence, with the advantage of finally being able to see content in color. Comics, book covers, even manga, it's all better in color, plus you can still read regular e-books in black and white like any other Kindle, thanks to the multi-layer screen.

Oh, and since this is a Kindle device, this means you have access to the Kindle store, which easily has the best selection of content compared to competitors like Kobo and Nook. While Amazon does use a proprietary format for many of its e-books, this allows for custom formatting that looks great on Kindle devices (ePubs wish they looked as good). And then there are all kinds of perks to take advantage of if you're a Prime member, like free e-books, free audiobooks, and access to a rotating selection of retail e-books.

So, if you've been waiting to pull the trigger on your first color e-reader, this Kindle Colorsoft sale is a fine time to jump, saving yourself $50 off the retail price.