Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro (2023) $140 $190 Save $50 The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is Amazon's largest tablet for kids. It has a 10.1-inch display with a 1080p resolution, a kid-friendly case, dual 5MP cameras that can record in full HD, and a battery that can last up to 13 hours. $140 at Amazon

If you're looking for a new tablet for the kids, you don't necessarily have to resort to simply searching through the best cheap Android tablets. Amazon has a tablet designed specifically for the youngest people in the house, and right now you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro at a significant discount. Amazon has it marked down to $140, which is $50 off its regular price and one of the best prices the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro has seen.

Related Best kids tablets in 2025 Tablets have many uses — here are the best ones for kids

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro

Source: Amazon

Tablets make great devices for kids, as they provide a fun, immersive way to interact with content. And whether for entertainment or educational purposes, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro provides access to plenty of content to interact with. In fact, we think it's the best tablet for kids on the market.

It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which gives your kids access to thousands of books, games, videos, and apps from brands like Marvel, Disney, and Lego. For bigger kids, the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro comes with a filtered web browser, as well as the ability to make video and voice calls.

Parental controls are something you'll want to ensure you have when purchasing a tablet for children, and this tablet gives you oversight of just about everything. You can manage screen-time limits, pausing and resuming the device, reviewing activity, and approving requests from the app store. You can even do it all from your own phone.

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro's hardware is impressive as well. It has a 10.1-inch display that comes in Full HD 1080p resolution. This makes it great for watching movies and other forms of entertainment. It also has 25% better performance than previous generations of the tablet, yet it can still reach up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

One of the best features of this tablet — especially because it's meant to be in the hands of kids — is a two-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, all you have to do is return it and Amazon will replace it for free.

All of that adds up to a pretty impressive tablet even when the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is at its regular price of $190. Right now you can save $50 and pick it up for just $140, which is one of its best prices ever.