Amazon is a well-established brand known for some of the best streaming devices around if a Chromecast isn’t your thing. The company offers plug-and-play streaming solutions with Alexa to smartify your TV across several price points. Depending on your use case, they make for splendid gifts or an addition to your gadget arsenal. At present, Amazon has sweetened the deal even further with Black Friday savings of up to 50% on Fire TV Sticks.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is a great product because it meets all our expectations from a modern streaming solution. It has 4K, supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR 10+ content, comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, and works on almost any TV with a 4K panel (or lower resolution). Once plugged in, you can stream content from most major platforms, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and Disney Plus.

This Black Friday, the Fire TV Stick 4K is selling for just $25, half as much as its usual sticker price of $50. The product regularly gets discounted to this price, with the most recent instance being earlier this month. So, if you missed that opportunity, or want a streaming device that works without fuss, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers brilliant 4K streaming and smart home controls to satisfy most modern households, all at a great price. This Black Friday, its price has been slashed in half to just $24. $25 at Amazon $25 at Best Buy

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max model is the ultimate streaming solution Amazon makes, boasting every capability of the non-Max model, besides support for Wi-Fi 6. If you have a Wi-Fi 6 router and see a plausible benefit to using the new standard with a streaming device, the 4K Max variant is the one to pick up.

You can effectively future-proof your streaming stick for a few years this Black Friday for just $35 instead of the regular sale price of $55. This 36% discount indisputably sways us in favor of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max model instead of the Chromecast.

Source: Best Buy Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers a brilliant 4K streaming experience with support for Wi-Fi 6, so your device is future-proofed at an affordable price. This Black Friday, Amazon's flagship streaming solution is selling for just $35 after a 36% discount. $35 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick Lite

On the opposite end of the spectrum, budget-conscious deal hunters who don’t have the resources to get a Fire TV Stick 4K could consider the Fire TV Stick Lite. This model offers all the essentials one expects in 2022 for the bargain price of $30, but a 50% Black Friday discount further drops the price to an exceedingly low $15.

For the price, you get HD resolution content streaming support, Alexa, and all the streaming apps supported by the two pricier models. However, you lose out on HDR support as well. If you’re fine with that, there’s no better bargain than the Fire TV Stick Lite for $15.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $15 $30 Save $15 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Lite is a great budget solution to get started streaming your favorite content on your TV. It is capped at HD resolution, but supports all the streaming services its pricier stablemates do. This Black Friday, you can get it for an absolute steal at $15 after a 50% discount. $15 at Amazon $15 at Best Buy

If these half-price deals on the Fire TV Stick range still don’t convince you, perhaps you should get a Google Chromecast to smartify that dated living room TV.