One of the more convenient smart home devices is a robot vacuum, and while the most capable robot vacs can get a little pricey, we've tracked down a pretty impressive deal here. It sees the Ecovacs Deebot T30s marked down to $550, which is good for an all-time best price and $450 in savings, as it regularly goes for $1000. This robot vac includes the ability to mop floors as well, making this some pretty good bang for the buck.

Why you should buy the Ecovacs Deebot T30s robot vacuum

There is a lot to love about the Ecovacs Deebot T30s robot vac and mop, and the first thing of note is exactly that: it's a robot vacuum and mop combo. It has incredible suction power when in vacuum mode, and with TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping, the Deebot T30s excels at mopping edges and corners. It even has a hovering arm to get hard-to-reach areas. It handles these jobs so well that it's some fierce competition for some of the best robot vacuums out there.

But if you're in the market for some help around the house, one thing you're going to need to lean on in a robot vacuum is its smarts. The Deebot T30s is loaded with advanced technology. One of its features is Advanced Navigation, which makes a precise map of your home so the T30s can learn how to efficiently approach cleaning. It has TrueDetect 3D 3.0, which keeps it from falling down stairs or damaging any furniture during the cleaning process.

The docking station of the Deebot T30s is pretty impressive as well. It can support hot-water mop washing up to 158-degrees Fahrenheit, and it does a good job of keeping the Deebot T30s ready for cleaning. The Deebot T30s is self-emptying, meaning it will clean itself out upon docking with the station. It can work for up to 180 minutes at a time, and the dock provides fast-charging capabilities when it needs to charge back up.

The Ecovacs Deebot T30s regularly goes for $1000, but with this deal you can pick it up at an all-time low price of $550. Amazon has this marked as a limited time deal, so you'll want to act quickly if the Deebot T30s feels like the right robot vac for your home.